99% of top fashion brands don’t disclose whether workers are paid a living wage: report

The latest index released by the nonprofit Fashion Revolution shows that 99% of big fashion brands are still not transparent about living wages. In the new Fashion Transparency Index 2021, the industry was also criticized for its lack of disclosure on the response to Covid-19 and climate action.

the Fashion Transparency Index 2021 tracks 250 of the world’s top fashion brands and retailers. This is the sixth annual edition published by Fashion Revolution, a non-profit organization founded in 2014 following the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, where more than a thousand garment workers have died.

Fashion Revolution said that progress was still too slow. Overall, brands have achieved an average score of just 23% this year.

Companies with the best overall scores include Italian group OVS, H&M, The North Face and Calvin Klein. The worst performing brands, many of which scored 0, include Roxy, Max Mara, Tory Burch and Tom Ford.

99% of fashion brands don’t disclose living wages

Almost all of the top 99% fashion brands still don’t disclose how many workers in their supply chain are paid a living wage. Some players have set goals to achieve this goal. But right now, 96% have no public roadmap for how they plan to achieve a living wage for all of their workers.

The index is based on information disclosed by the world’s leading fashion houses on their ESG policies, practices and impacts. It collects information within companies’ operations, as well as throughout their supply chains.

Transparency underpins transformative change, the authors wrote. But sadly, much of the fashion value chain remains opaque as human and environmental exploitation thrives with impunity.

Brands also keep their supplier payment policies a secret, which impacts the garment workers they employ. Less than 10% of the brands in the index have a policy for paying suppliers within 60 days. It could mean that many of us are wearing clothes before the brands even pay the factories that made them.

Source: Fashion Transparency Index 2021

Transparency underpins transformative change. Fashion Transparency Index 2021, Fashion Revolution

No transparency on the response to Covid-19

Of all the fashion brands assessed, only 3% have made public the number of workers they have laid off due to the pandemic. Less than one in five (18%) of all major brands disclosed the number of full or partial orders they canceled.

[This] leaves us with an incomplete picture of the negative socio-economic impact workers faced throughout the pandemic, according to the report.

During Covid-19, many garment workers suffered lost income and even unpaid wages due to canceled orders from brands. Many of these workers are based in Southeast Asia and are among the poorest and most vulnerable in society.

Some of the brands called at the time for these practices by NGOs like Fashion Revolution and XR Fashion included Walmart and M&S.

Source: Fashion Transparency Index 2021

Climate action

Despite the rise of their commitments to sustainable development in response to consumer demand, brands are not available in terms of climate transparency either.

Only 14% of all major brands disclosed the number of products they make each year. This means that we just don’t know how many clothes are made. It also makes it difficult for researchers to calculate the huge scale of overproduction.

The fashion value chain remains opaque. Fashion Transparency Index 2021, Fashion Revolution

Although 62% of brands have disclosed their carbon footprint as part of their operations, they do not extend this disclosure to their entire supply chain.

About a quarter (26%) have published carbon footprint data on their level of processing and manufacturing. In terms of raw materials, only 17% do so.

It’s a similar story with plastic waste. More than a third of brands have publicly stated their progress in reducing the use of virgin plastic packaging, but only 18% disclosed the percentage of textiles derived from fossil fuels that they use.

Another report also identified synthetic textiles as a major area where brands fail to be fully transparent. Published by the Changing Markets Foundation, the report says that up to 59% of brands’ plastic sustainability claims were misleading.

