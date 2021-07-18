My caftan swallows me whole! How can I style it? Ask for the kit

“My girlfriends are all wearing kaftans this summer. Love it, love the look and they look so cool and airy in the heat, but these ladies are tall and I am not. I’m worried that a caftan will swallow me up, and I also feel more confident to show off my curves: how do I get the right proportions? How do I accessorize to feel polished and assembled?“ – Cathy downtown

The caftan is a state of mind, an ideal more than an idea: slipping into life with the eternally blue sky, a cocktail pearled with sweat in your hand, feeling as glamorous as you want in a sleazy caftan that cleverly brushes the body. . But the fancy reel in our heads doesn’t always match reality, unfortunately. I understand where you’re from, Cathy: sometimes even the most glamorous pieces don’t feel right and a large piece of loose fabric can indeed be intimidating.

But that’s precisely where the magic of style comes in. You know how kids solve computer problems by fearlessly typing on the keyboard until they guess the answer? The style is the same: assume that the caftan is suitable for everyone body, of all ages. Then start playing around with sizes, fabrics, and accessories until you find your perfect kaftan moment.

There’s a reason the caftan is a staple of so many cultures around the world, says Erin Kleinberg, a multi-hyphenated fashion expert. From South Asia and the Philippines, passing through the Middle East and Africa (North, West and East), long tunics in their various traditional forms are part of both everyday life and formal moments. , worn by both men and women in some of these places. It was these traditional clothes that inspired designers of the 60s, 70s and 80s – from Yves Saint Laurent to Halston – to take the caftan to the heights of couture and social events. Today the look is back among people, a mash-up of many influences. “Different people from different cultures have been wearing kaftans for years and years,” Kleinberg explains. “When I find traditional vintage pieces, they have such a sense of history and hope, positivity and royalty.”

Another universal quality is the versatility of caftans: “You can wear them to bed or to a wedding,” she says. “I gave birth twice, both times in a caftan.” The latest baby from Kleinberg, a fashion label named Sidia, offers a range of dreamy neutral-toned kaftans made from soft jerseys and fabrics, simple in shape but deceptively sophisticated in construction and silhouette. Sidia caftans are very Flattering and Versatile: I’ve been a fan and customer since it launched last July in the midst of the pandemic. Granted, caftans are really my jam: I have a collection of vintage pieces, from all tea-dyed lace to fluid tie-dye silk, to orange polyester-Mrs. Roper sofa cover.

But from our reader’s perspective, not everyone is as brainwashed into the caftan lifestyle as I am. So Kleinberg is here to explain the style tips that will make Cathy a kaftan follower. “A person’s comfort level is important. I like the drape, the fabric skimming the body. But if you want it to hug your curves more, choose a jersey fabric and take a size down! Another tip that seems obvious, but I had never thought of it: “Belt it! You can make the bottom slung or cinched at the waist, or even slept the fabric on a belt to give it an elasticated appearance.

The right length is important. Kleinberg pieces are cut to mid-calf or lower. “If you’re petite, hem where you feel most comfortable,” she says, and show off more leg. For this, Sidia launched last week a new series of shorter caftans, in punchy summer colors. To keep the figure sexy, Sidia’s caftans feature a deep V-neckline, cut close to the neck so as not to open wide. “I’ve lived my life wanting to show off my cleavage,” she says. “I am passionate about showing just the right amount of skin. “

Sidia is named after Kleinberg’s grandmother, who died last year. A Holocaust survivor and committed caftan wearer, Sidia was also a source of inspiration for a previous collection. Kleinberg’s first fashion label, straight out of a design school around 2007, featured tops made from his grandmother’s scarf collection. She then worked at W magazine, produced a collection of embellished t-shirts, and then embarked on an odyssey as one of the founders of The Coveteur.

“It was once in a lifetime. For three years, I was able to rummage through the underwear drawers of trendsetters. It was psychological education on how people live, their rituals, ”she says of the site. Six years ago, she founded Metier Creative, building beauty brands like Jen Atkin’s Ouai from scratch, and working with Dior and Chanel. “It got to the point where I decided it was time for me to be the next brand we worked on,” and Sidia was born. The approach is to take a few silhouettes – the caftan, a matching set of palazzo pants and a cardigan – and “heroize” them, adding new fabrications, embellishments, playing with prints, adding even a playful little red string to ward off evil (inspired by Sidia, who was superstitious).

The brand, which she calls “grounded, with exceptional items that stand the test of time,” also reflects the learning of her Coveteur years. “I am thinking of the lifestyle around the caftan,” she says. “The products you want with the accessories. Things like Megababe (a Metier customer) anti-irritation thigh stick, as sweat occurs and there are some practical things to think about when wearing a kaftan.

As for accessorization, Kleinberg herself wears her caftans mostly with sneakers. To dress things up, she added a flat sandal. If he has a heel, she says, “it should be on the thick side, with an ankle strap, maybe.”

She can follow what her customers are doing with the parts online and loves that her word-of-mouth business involves customer feedback through Instagram. “I’ve seen people wear one with a turtleneck underneath,” she says, in cooler weather, “or over a pair of jeans, with a blazer.” Kleinberg often throws a trench coat over her caftan-clad shoulders, favoring the vintage men’s trench coats she chooses from House of Vintage. She loves it when clients wear kaftans with boots and a leather jacket.

In terms of jewelry, she says, bring it. “The design is simple, but personalize it; throw in tons of balls and bracelets and something heirloom. I have always been a woman who wears a clamor of chains and I want to show them off.

“Caftans are at the intersection of minimalism and maximalism,” Kleinberg says. I love this definition because it means the kaftan can be made up from top to bottom of this spectrum to suit not only different people but also different moods of the same people. In a way, they’re as basic as jeans and as ethereal as a Halston runway moment.

Long or short, fluid or close to the body, a caftan is an easy choice for the summer. Wear it up or down with accessories to personalize it

