Fashion shortcuts: why connoisseurs put on our tops
Model and filmmaker Farida Khelfa showed off at the Dior Homme show in Paris last month.
From now on, I will refuel. No, I am not talking about plastic surgery and I am not considering a new diving technique.
Let me explain: the full tuck is the latest Stealth Styling Gesture (SSG) which, if you didn’t already know, is perhaps the nicest crumb tossed by the fashion industry.
Often filtering leads and influential ad campaigns, SSG is the ultimate, effortless quick fix that shows you in the know.
It’s a simple fit that doesn’t require a whole new look, an expensive shopping spree or hours in front of the mirror. I’m a SSG fan after all, who doesn’t like shortcuts?
There was a time in the mid-90s when all it took was a coat of Chanels Vamp nail polish in a particularly dark shade of dried blood red to show you understood the game. When the pashminas were in it, everything was fine. question of knot (never drape). Then came the loss of the belt, my favorite of all SSGs; your pants might have buckles, but choosing not to wear a belt was the most cost-effective way for this cash-strapped graduate to achieve a minimalist look.
Once adopted, some SSGs prove difficult to shake. Wearing a handbag across the body has been universally adopted as a nod to utility chic. The huge popularity of handbags with long adjustable straps has made it possible to wear yours with all the panache of a safety-conscious tourist. It looked perfect at the time, and interestingly, its ever-popular clearly hands-free practicality has a lasting appeal.
Sometimes SSGs don’t take it. Even though they came with Prada’s seal of approval, the unflattering marriage of socks to high-heeled sandals was always going to be a tough sell. And there was a lot of talk in 2016 about off-the-shoulder coats, nothing more than shrugging your shoulders out of your coat to look more casual.
Even though Gigi Hadid and RiRi were early adopters, it never took off. Probably because it sounded a little ridiculous.
The great thing about an SSG is that it never has to seem difficult. It’s a small gesture with a significant impact that has the power to bring the rest of you up to date.
That’s not to say SSGs are always a cinch to pull off. Take the aforementioned full fold. This involves tucking the top you wear into your chosen bottom half (not to be confused with its predecessor, the demi-ply, where, you guessed it, you only tuck in half your top. And yes, that was really a thing).
It sounds simple enough, but if you pay attention to fashion and what everyone from teens to adults and models on the catwalk is wearing from the lock, that is, anything oversized, loose and voluminous for a neat and tidy tucked top looks pretty drastic.
To begin with, you draw attention to your height, which may require a bit of reassessment. My suggestion? Don’t let that stop you. Stand in front of a mirror working all your crease and blur your eyes (it keeps you from getting bogged down in details).
With a newly imposed waistline and hourglass type legs don’t have to look longer, shoulders look wider, and your proportions have a new meaning. Up to date, up to date and it doesn’t cost a dime. Welcome to the sweet thrill of SSG.
