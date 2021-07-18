Fashion
Ferne McCann Boosts Glamor In Pale Blue Mini Dress After A Night Out
Ferne McCann steps up glamor in a pale blue mini dress as she returns to her hotel with friends after a night out
She recently became single again after breaking up with hermodel boyfriend Jack Padgett.
And Ferne McCann showed her ex what she was missing as she returned to her hotel after a Saturday night out.
First Time star Mum, 30, opted for a pale blue mini dress and oversized blazer as she wrapped up her night out arm in arm with a friend.
Sizzling: Ferne McCann, 30, showed ex Jack Padgett what was missing as she returned to her hotel after a Saturday night out
Ferne cut an elegant figure in the revealing blue dress that boasted a strappy backless front.
The star offered a glimpse of her toned figure through the look, which she paired with nude strappy heels.
Ferne swept her long curly tresses into a high ponytail as she joined her girlfriend, who was dressed in a leopard print dress.
Dressed to Impress: The First Time Mum star opted for a pale blue mini dress and oversized blazer as she wrapped up her night out arm in arm with a friend
It was revealed earlier this month that Ferne is single after breaking up with ex-model boyfriend Jack Padgett.
A source said they were “on different paths” and that the end of the lockdown had made it “clear” that their lifestyles did not match.
The reality TV star had previously called Jack “The One” and they had moved in together during the pandemic.
A source close to Jack and Ferne confirmed the breakup with MailOnline and said it was clear the lockdown has started to lift their jobs and their lifestyles are just too different.
Have a good time? Ferne swept her long curly braids into a high ponytail as she joined her girlfriend, who was dressed in a leopard print dress
They said, “Ferne is an early riser for work and Jack’s events run through the night.” They got along great, but it’s hard to make things work when they were like passing ships.
Another source also said The sun:‘Ferne said it was a “good guy at the wrong time” case. It was clear to all of us that they were both on different paths.
“She is sad but she is realistic about the situation… She does not regret anything. They both get along really well and had a great time, but it takes more than that in a relationship.
Old flames: It was revealed earlier this month that Ferne is single after splitting from ex-model boyfriend Jack Padgett (pictured together in a snap shared in February)
