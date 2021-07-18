Trainspotting’s unique and grainy visuals, explained

Director Danny boyle has made some of the most memorable films of our lives. Perhaps best known for Slumdog Millionaire (2008), for which he won the Oscar for Best Director, his films are known to take audiences on a deeply emotional journey punctuated by rousing sounds and images that can both delight and disturb our senses. This is amply true when it comes to his film Trainspotting (1996).

While all great directors have a unique visual style that helps tell a story in the most visceral way possible, Boyle’s visual style for Trainspotting is a commentary to support the movie’s battle cry “Choose Life!” Or show the opposite, the characters actively choose death. Each visual element, images, camera angles, colors to scatological elements, all tell how the characters choose life or death. Let’s take a look at some of the most striking visuals, from the first frame to the last.

Opening shot

Image via Miramax

A bustling Edinburgh sidewalk on a gray day. The camera is low, maybe sitting on the floor. The image is silent for a fraction of a second, then we see Renton’s (Ewan McGregor) the feet fall into the frame, as if jumping over the camera. Iggy Pop’s “Lust for Life” drums beat to the beat of Renton’s feet. The camera shifts to Renton and Spud’s (Ewen Bremmer) faces as they run for their lives, chased by men in suits. Renton begins his “Choose Life” mantra, immersing us in his mindset, giving us all the life advice he rejected: “Choose a job, choose a career, choose a family”. Renton and Spud’s clothes are a mix of dirty grays and browns that match the city’s grubby street and walls, implying that these young men are products of the grubby streets. When Renton is nearly hit by a car and rolls over the hood, he stops moving for the first time. He breaks the fourth wall to look us straight in the eye and give us an evil smile. We see that he’s a lucky motherfucker and immediately wants to embark on his journey to ‘Choose Life’, but he’s clearly going in the opposite direction.

Boyle accomplishes several things with this opening streak. First, he tells us that these young men are street kids, who are useless because only criminals run so fast. We don’t yet know exactly what they’re fleeing from, but the intensity of their flight implies it’s pretty serious. Second, it introduces our hero, Renton, a young man capable of avoiding death and having a sense of humor about it. Third, it establishes the gritty world of the film, a place where death could be right around the corner, but Renton has a head start – for now. The next set of scenes will feature Renton getting closer and closer to the grave.

The Red color

Image via Miramax

The color of blood, red is often used in films to represent danger. In Trainspotting, the red represents sex, drugs, death, and all the other things that won’t help Renton ‘choose life’. In the scene where Renton buys drugs from Mother Superior (Peter Mullen), it is bathed in red light. The scene where Renton takes drugs with Sick Boy (Jonny lee miller) and Allison (Susan vidler) in their apartment has a thick, long-haired red carpet.

Image via Miramax

In the scene where Renton goes to a nightclub called Volcano, the exterior is painted red. There Renton meets Diane (Kelly macdonald), a sexually authorized young woman in a red coat who verbally intimidates Renton before taking him home for sex. While sex could be seen as a way to ‘choose life’ as it could lead to a baby, Renton is shocked to see Diane the next morning in her school uniform. The visual informs both Renton (and us) that she is a minor – a very risky and dangerous situation.

Later in the movie, when Renton overdoses, he does so on a red carpet. At the hospital, he rolls on a stretcher with a red tarpaulin. In these examples, the color red functions as a stop sign, telling the characters (and the audience) to stop and use caution. It’s as close to choosing death as you can get.

Green color

Image via Miramax

Boyle uses the color green to represent the main theme of the film “Choose Life”. It is also the color of sobriety, health and innocence. When we first met Dawn’s baby Sick Boy and Allison, he bathed in green light. Another example of the color green is when Renton detoxes at his parents’ house. His mother, dressed in a green blouse, brings him pea soup. The door to his room is also green. The color green is literally a green light to choose life.

Low and descending camera angles

Image via Miramax

When Renton and the other characters get high on drugs, the camera is placed very close to the ground or on the ground to show the characters’ life force crumbling as they approach death – the opposite of the motto of the film “Choose Life”. When Renton overdoses, the Mother Superior stands over him, as if he is looking at Renton’s grave. Boyle continues this sunken, red-carpet-framed point of view until the hospital nurse revives him.

Human faeces

Image via Miramax

At the start of the film, after Renton inserts opium suppositories into his rectum, he has to find a toilet, leading him to “Scotland’s worst toilet”. The toilet, or the human trash, becomes a symbol for Renton’s body – just a place to dump garbage. It is one more step towards the choice of death.

The shit really hits the fan – so to speak – in the scene where Spud, who has lost control of his bowels in bed, takes the soiled sheet into the dining room where Gail (Shirley Henders) and her family are eating beans for breakfast . A standoff ensues over the soiled sheet and the feces are accidentally thrown at Gail and her parents. It’s disgusting, but also an example of black humor.

Boyle uses this scatological motif to show the downsides of heroin and how drugs reduce a person to the lowest of the elements on the path to choosing death.

Profile characters

Image via Miramax

Boyle often shoots characters in profile when they misbehave as if they don’t deserve to show their whole face, as they are actively choosing death. In the scene where Renton and his pals go on a hike in the Scottish Highlands, Tommy (Kevin mckidd) suggests that men should be proud to be Scottish. But Renton doesn’t have it. He says being Scottish is “the lowest of the lowest”. His self-esteem is in the gutter and Boyle only shows half of his face to make it clear that he feels half-man and that his life force is dwindling.

This is also the case when Spud is in a job interview and admits to lying about his application. Boyle only shows half of his face, implying he’s not fully alive.

Renton’s childhood room

Image via Miramax

Renton’s parents lock him up in his childhood bedroom so that he can get rid of the heroine. His room hasn’t changed since he was a little kid, and the wallpaper shows various trains. As soon as he begins the detoxification process, he begins to have nightmarish hallucinations. As the walls seem to stretch and grow longer, the trains get longer and longer, demonstrating just how long the detox process is for Renton – endless. After seeing visions of his various friends, Renton is visited by baby Dawn who crawls to the ceiling. He screams in horror when the baby seems to turn his head 360 degrees. This scene is brutally effective in showing Renton’s disturbing inner world as his body recedes from the poison but he must return to the path of life choice.

Closing image

Image via Miramax

Renton ripped off his friends and grabbed the gym bag, escaping while everyone except Spud slept. A wide shot shows Renton crossing a city bridge. The bridge represents her transition to a more normal and righteous life, from choosing death to choosing life. His monologue explains that he will get better, that he will be “like you”. The camera is now close to his face. When we met him at the start of the movie, he was running, like a scared little boy. Now he is walking high, like a confident man who has chosen life. Even evil smile. The camera closes over his face until it is out of focus. We can’t make out his features anymore, because he has earned the right to blend in with the crowd, just like one of us.





