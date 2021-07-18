Fashion
Jennifer Metcalfe dons black midi dress for night out in Manchester
Jennifer Metcalfe dons a black midi dress for a night out in Manchester – after "cutting short her Portuguese break following an argument with her hunk Chris Eagles"
She is said to have cut her vacation in Portugal short following an argument with her boyfriend Chris Eagles.
But Jennifer Metcalfe still had a spring in her step as she headed for the party with a group of pals at the Manchester Menagerie on Saturday.
The Hollyoaks star, 37, dressed her in a sexy black satin midi dress and snakeskin heels as she enjoyed a night out on the hot evening.
Sensational: Jennifer Metcalfe, 37, had a spring in her step as she walked into the party with a group of pals at the Menagerie in Manchester on Saturday
Jennifer proudly posed in her simple black satin dress with a square neckline and flowing skirt.
She accessorized her look with a pair of strappy snakeskin heels and a matching backpack, and beamed as she posed for pictures with her friends.
It comes after Jennifer reportedly turned home on her own after a vacation in Portugal after an argument with her new boyfriend Chris last month.
The pair flew to Portugal in June when restrictions were lifted but the trip did not end well, reports The sun.
Glam: The Hollyoaks star dressed her in a sexy black satin midi dress and snakeskin heels as she enjoyed a night out on the hot night
The post claims the couple were spending an evening in the Algarve with a group of friends when the argument arose.
A source told the publication: “They were at a bar and it got really hot after one of them got a little jealous.
“Jen told her friends it was pretty bad and she booked a flight because she thought it was over.
“Since returning to the UK, feelings have cooled a bit and they are trying to rebuild their relationship.”
Happy: She accessorized her look with a pair of strappy snakeskin heels and a matching backpack, and beamed as she posed for pictures with her friends
Harsh: It comes after Jennifer reportedly returned home on her own after a holiday in Portugal after an argument with her new boyfriend Chris Eagles (pictured) last month
The Sun added that Chris then returned toLiverpool’s John Lennon Airport on June 6 alone, two days before Portugal was placed on the Orange List.
A source said he was “quite agitated” upon his return. A representative for Jennifer’s has been contacted by MailOnline for comment.
The mother-of-one, Jennifer, announced in August last year that she had secretly separated from her ex Greg Lake following an eight-year romance.
Then, the following February, the actress looked dazzled as she dated her new handsome footballer Chris.
Oh my God: The post claimed the couple were spending an evening in the Algarve with a group of friends when the argument arose
