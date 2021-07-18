Fuel ‘shocking incomplete swimwear’ calls on Rehoboth Beach censor





One-piece swimsuits that leave virtually nothing to the imagination, reported the Wilmington Sunday Morning Star in 1924, and the two-piece affairs, which many see as adding even more from a female form standpoint, are more to the point. fashion than extraordinary. Young people and liberals call them chic. Elderly women turn away and say, shocking. When Rehoboth was created, few people had specialized clothing for a quick dip in the ocean, and the first ocean bathers entered the water with clothing to match their everyday clothing. Both men and women wore swimwear that covered the torso and extended to the elbows and knees. Women also wore bouffants, stockings and hats. Some women were dressed in blouse-like dresses that reached up to their ankles. Modest ladies sewed weights into the hem of these loose garments to prevent them from floating and exposing the legs. It goes without saying that the combination of bloomers, stockings, and other accessories that people wore to swim in the waves made it nearly impossible to move around in the water, let alone swim. By the turn of the 20th century, beachwear had shrunk to the point where people could actually swim in the waves. Adventurous vacationers appeared on the beach dressed in outfits that outraged those who maintained their strict Victorian attitudes about how people should dress in public. Rehoboths Town Commissioners responded by trying to restore some decorum to the beach and said it was illegal for anyone to swim in the ocean unless they were wearing a swimsuit that will cover the body from shoulders to knees. Such costumes had to be made of an appropriately textured material so as not to appear vulgar when wet. After:111 years later, and with the help of UD, we can finally find out how the USS Nina sank off the coast of Delaware After:Dogfish Head has released its first ice cream. And, yes, there is alcohol in it However, Rehoboth’s swimwear regulations didn’t deter beachgoers in the Roaring Twenties from dressing in tight-fitting swimsuits and swimsuits that left their legs bare. On July 20, 1924, the Wilmington Sunday Morning Star asked: Does Rehoboth need a bath censor? According to the newspaper, considerable enthusiasm for swimming at Rehoboth Beach, which is having a good season, has been added due to the character of the costumes worn by young women, which never fail, rain or shine. , for daily bathing. City regulations that prohibited undraped bathers from the streets of Rehoboths were constantly ignored, and the Wilmington newspaper commented: Those with the resort’s reputation, as they put it, think there should be a sort of censor for the costumes. The idea is scoffed at by bathers who want to wear their own costume idea. They claim that swimsuits and swimsuits meet all the requirements of modesty, and that this gives them a lot more freedom in the water. Rehoboth hasn’t appointed a swimsuit censor, and the question of proper attire on the beach has simmered for over half a dozen years. In 1931, the Sunday Morning Star reported that Rehoboth Town Commissioners passed an ordinance making it a violation of the law, punishable by a fine of $ 30 for “anyone showing up on the beach in a bathing suit. incomplete bath ”. Incomplete swimsuit will need to be determined later. Like the proposal to have a swimwear censor, this ordinance banning incomplete swimwear has gone unheeded. The young people continued to wear swimwear that they considered chic, and the older ones continued to say shocking! Main sources: Delaware Coast Press, April 1, 1998. Sunday morning star, July 20, 1924; July 12, 1931.

