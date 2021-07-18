Prep baseball: Mustangs dramatically win over EBF, advance to substate final | Sports

EDDYVILLE Dawson Townsend could finally catch his breath after a roller coaster ride in a 2A Substate 6 semi-final between the Davis County Mustangs and the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets on Saturday night.

Townsend’s smile and frequent exhalations while the sweat was still fresh on his face seemed justified after the Mustangs prevailed over the Rockets after three changes of head and massive swing changes. The Mustangs would eventually win over rivals South Central 5-4 and book a trip to the 2A Substate 6 final against Mid-Prairie on Tuesday.

Townsend, a Davis County junior wide receiver, said as the game progressed everyone could feel the game was there to be taken. The Mustangs did what they had to do on a wild night in Eddyville.

“It was crazy tonight,” Townsend said as he held his regional sub-state medal. “We took the lead, they got ahead and we responded. Tensions were high between the teams. There was a lot of chatter and we succeeded when it was important.”

Davis County came out of the gates with a run on their side, tackling two runs early in the first inning thanks to RBIs from Dalton Reeves and Noah Zmolek. Eddyville took the Mustangs lead throughout the first handful of innings. Davis County would strengthen their lead to 3-2 early in the fifth, but the Rockets had their chance to take over.

Eddyville would convert back-to-back goals to open the frame into two runs thanks to RBIs from Zach Leonard and Ethan Davis. EBF took their 4-3 lead in the sixth. Neither team scored in the sixth, giving the Mustangs one last chance at the start of the seventh to keep their season alive.

And that’s what Davis County head coach Todd White said the Mustangs have taken to heart their pre-game message.

“The only thing we talked about is that there are going to be some momentum changes in these games and we had to find a way to get it back on our side,” White said. “Our kids have found a way tonight.”

“The children are starting to believe in each other.”

The Mustangs would charge the goals in the early seventh without a strikeout after two singles and one of six EBF errors in the game, leaving Easton White to tie the game at 4-4 after a sack fly to right field.

The winning run would end up scoring on a strange play in the EBF infield. During Gavin McCall’s at-bat, Zmolek got caught in a rundown at third base and was eventually hit on third for the second out of the set. But EBF’s third goal Tanner Ray saw Carson Maeder midway between third and second and threw the ball to second. Except that the ball ended up deep in the right field on a throwing error.

Maeder would score second from the error, giving Davis County their 5-4 lead and an eventual victory.

“I feel like our confidence is at its peak. I feel like we can do anything,” Townsend said after the spectacular victory.

EBF head coach Tom Hallgren has said the loss will stick with the Rockets for a while, but it won’t eclipse everything they’ve accomplished this season. After all, EBF won the South Central title and finished the year with a 26-7 record, the best in the program since the 2010-11 season.

Saturday’s loss was still very fresh for Hallgren in figuring out what it will take for the Rockets to overcome their recent playoff demons, but said the mistakes they themselves made hurt the Rockets when it mattered.

“It’s going to hurt no matter when it happens, whether it’s Tuesday or tonight,” Hallgren said. “Once the pain is gone, they’ll remember all the good things. They’ll remember the title of the talk and they’ll remember the time they spent together. You remember the negative in the moment, but in the long run, you you will remember all the positives.

Davis County will head to the 2A Substate 6 final against Mid-Prairie on Tuesday at Washington High School at 7 p.m. with a trip to the state on the line.