The Internet is an uneven contribution to the human perspective. We now know. The gospel era of wide-eyed information that wants to be free is long gone, and we can safely say that the web has deepened the ugliest cracks in society, drained our attention span and grown. our anxieties, poured gasoline on conspiracy thought, witnessed the global rise of nationalism and neo-fascism, and well, Chrissy Teigen.

But we strive for fairness, and the Internet has made an invaluable contribution as well. For example: In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, I mistakenly turned away from the action to read. My phone rang. It was a text by my colleague Isaac Chotiner, noting that Jeff Van Gundy, an ESPN commentator and former trainer, had just quoted on the air a few lines from Russian poet Joseph Brodsky to describe a pick-and-roll piece performed by Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns. This rarely happens. And I had missed it! But all was not lost. Thanks to Twitter, the it was. We’re told that Mel Allen once compared a Mickey Mantle home run to one point in Anna Akhmatovas Poem Without a Hero, but, without Twitter, he’s lost in the mists of legend.

There are other glories. Take, for example, the ability to waste time. Earlier this month, on a day that was too dark for dogs or snakes, it was best to stay indoors, numb Twitter scrolling, and wait for a virtual bushfire. Maggie Haberman, the indefatigable Trump administration columnist for the Time, provided inadvertently, Tweeter a photograph of a half-empty theater and stage with the lyrics A screen door slams, Mary’s dress swings. The lyrics are the opening of Thunder Road, arguably the best song from Bruce Springsteen’s groundbreaking album, Born to Run. Haberman was obviously celebrating Springsteen’s return to the stage and the reopening of Broadway.

Naturally, collusion ensued. Haberman has been criticized for getting it all wrong with Springsteens’ lyrics and since then people have continued to give confident opinions. It’s not Mary’s dress that is swinging! Her Marys dress waves. Randy Bohlender (husband, father of 10, pastor of The Bridge) tweeted, Its Waves. Mary herself would sway but even then her dress ripples and it is a given that I am going to fight you. Erin Siobhan (Lawyer. Hipster. Bad on Twitter.) has been also in the camp of the waves: You are all ridiculous and in error. Chris Jones (Idiot. Storyteller. Colonoscopy advocate and 9-hole golfer.) raw: Mary’s dress is making waves, and I won’t tolerate any arguments to the contrary. Louis Proulx (Twitter is like screaming from the moon and thinking the whole world heard you.) affirmed, simply, Waves, of course. He also felt, not without reason, that another moment in the song You’re Not a Beauty, but, hey, you’re okay, that’s probably the worst compliment ever.

Springsteen himself was in no hurry to deal with the problem. No comment from his virtual corner. Longtime guitarist Stevie Van Zandt and E Street Band Sancho Panza is constantly on Twitter, promoting his latest music obsession, hitting Donald Trump, raising the vote, and retweeting an occasional pet video. . But his engagement with the wave / sway situation was impatient, a growl of exasperation Yiddishkeit and Jersey: Oy vey. Get that shit of Bruce lyrics out of my feed!

Misunderstanding is a constant in the history of music. I’m hesitant about how it could have turned out for Monteverdi or Verdi, but pop music is full of mondegreens. Louie Louie’s Kingsmens recording has been interpreted in such diverse ways that it has led to an FBI investigation. It’s hardly a purely boomer obsession. A line in Drakes Hotline Bling You make me feel like I’ve hurt you is sometimes heard like you make me feel like a Digimon. There are tons of examples like this, from early rock to hip-hop, and we all know them because we have kissthisguy.com and a book by Gavin Edwards titled Scuse Me, While I Kiss This Guy and more lyrics by Misheard. Both refer to the moment in Jimi Hendrix’s Purple Haze where he sings (actually) Excuse Me, while I kiss the sky.

Write to Los Angeles Time, Rob tannenbaum came with to do an impartial and thorough job of investigating the wave / sway conundrum. First of all, he writes, Springsteen is not one of rock’s great enunciators, and because it ends in a whistling S, suh-ways are hard to distinguish from suh-waves. So the subject is up for debate, isn’t it? Both on Springsteens’ official website and in their songbook, the word is vague. And yet Springsteen uses swings on page 220 of his memoir, which is also called Born to run, and in his handwritten lyrics, which were auctioned off a few years ago by Sothebys. Tannenbaum interviewed various musicians who recorded the song or sang it with Springsteen; the verdict was divided. A British artist, Frank Turner, straddled the great divide, telling Tannenbaum, that I am known for conspicuously singing swaves. It’s a happy medium. Like centrism, nobody likes it.

There are not seven kinds of ambiguity in this life. There are thousands of them. Tannenbaum writes: We may never solve this problem. But, sometimes there really are answers. I emailed Jon Landau who, as a reviewer The real paper, in 1974, declared Springsteen to be the future of rock and roll, then became his close collaborator in music and finance. Other than Springsteen himself, no one could answer the question more definitively than Landau.

The word balance, Landau wrote. That’s how he wrote it in his original notebooks, that’s how he sang it on Born to Run, in 1975, that’s how he always sang it in thousands of shows, and that’s how he sings it on Broadway right now. Any typos in Bruce’s official material will be corrected. And, by the way, dresses don’t know how to wave.

Favorites of New Yorkers