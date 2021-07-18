Style and Grooming for Men by Yatan Ahluwalia: Style Files

Decode the look of lead

Hair: Long and pulled evenly all around. Legs that cut through the cheeks to add length to the face.

Eyebrows: Thick and bushy with sunken eyes.

Face: Fresh and clean shaved face. We used Bombay Shaving Company’s Coffee Face Wash to keep the skin looking luminous and fresh.

Lips: Thin upper lip. We used Bare Body Essentials Roll-On Lip Serum to soften, repair, repair and hydrate lips.

Ethnic, modern & printed shirts

How to differentiate the shirts?

There is a fine line between the three and the difference is in the details: specifically the cut of the collar (ethnic and casual shirts normally have rounded, mandarin or longer collars while formal shirts have short, pointed collars. with a button down or turn up option), cuff style (formal shirts have well-defined pointy cuffs with double button closure and slit to add cufflinks, which is not the case for casual or ethnic shirts), fit (most formal shirts have a slim or tapered fit, while casual ones have a relaxed or comfortable fit), choice of buttons (more formal ones will normally have sheer buttons high quality that does not stand out based on the fabric of the shirts) and embellishments (contrasting color yarns or prints on casual shirts and the lack of almost everything s for formal shirts).

Style guide

1.Seasons: Long-sleeved and half-sleeve shirts are not limited to the seasons.

2.Type of body : Men with prominent shoulders and wide chests wear half-sleeved shirts better than those who are thin or skinny.

3.Combination: If you like to wear a mid-length sleeve shirt, it’s a good idea to wear it over a long sleeve t-shirt style top in a contrasting color.

4.Silhouette: When wearing a casual shirt over a t-shirt (solid or printed), you can either button it (partially) or leave your shirt fully open and undone.

5.Styling: A semi-formal or dressy long-sleeved shirt can look casual if you undo the first buttons, roll up the sleeves, and wear it with jeans or casual pants.

How to wear them

Nested: When tucking your shirt into your jeans or pants, it’s best to leave the ends flat in your underwear for a snug, wrinkle-free fit. It will also prevent the shirt from wrinkling around the waist, especially when you are sitting or moving.

Excluded: If you don’t like tucking your shirt into your stockings, you can always leave it out as long as the shirt doesn’t end lower than your hip level, nothing will work anymore as this tends to change. visually the proportions of your body. In this case, shirts with a tapered rounded cut or slits on each side are preferred over those without. This can of course only be done with casual shirts in informal settings.

SajKe studio printed half-sleeve shirt

My choice : The range of shirts from SajKe studio which are made from organic cotton and khadi fabrics. Some styles have an authentic block printing technique, and the range comes in floral pastel colors. The shirts are extremely light and are made with breathable fabrics.

Color block shirt by Andamen

My choice : This color block shirt from Andamen is made of Egyptian cotton from Giza and has a soft touch and an enhanced look. The Oxford weave pattern makes it both comfortable and durable. This shirt is perfect for a casual daytime look or an early evening occasion. It’s even better on an online zoom call.

The Souled Store Quirky Rickshaw Print Shirt

My choice : The eccentric half-sleeved shirt in rickshaw print cotton from the Souled boutique. This particular shirt is characterized by the very obvious desi print and is extremely comfortable on the body. Has a tailored, structured fit and can be tucked into any relaxed bottom, but will look best when left out.

Accessories

Conventional watch and smart watch

The fashion watch revolution started in the early 80s and only gained prominence in the 90s. These watches normally reflect current fashion trends and act as a means of personal expression. Everything goes with fashion watches, and this allows maximum creativity in their look, feel and design. In general, fashion watches are more affordable as they are often replaced to keep up with fashion trends and passing fashions.

The durable watch with a classic Skagen look

My choice : The Aaren Naturals collection from Skagen. The watch is both eco-friendly and sustainable as it uses leather alternatives like mulberry bark and cork for the bracelets. The watch is available in four color variations and two sizes: 36mm and 40mm to fit a variety of wrists. The watch has a classic and vintage retro look and feel, which I personally love.

The first smartwatch was designed in 1927 with mapping technology. Today, smartwatches are multifunctional and can be connected via Bluetooth to your cell phone and computers. Smartwatches continue and always will change, as technology evolves with them.

The Multifunctional FitBit Meaning (Digital Ads, Print Ads, Packaging, Signage, Channel, Social Media, Email, Web, TV, PR)

My choice : Fitbit Sense, which is the most advanced health smartwatch, bringing innovative sensor and software technology with the world’s first electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) to help manage stress. It comes with advanced heart rate tracking technology and wrist skin temperature sensor. Housed in a smart, precision-engineered case, this smartwatch offers everything you need to manage your physical and mental health. Looks super smooth, feels light on the hand (even while dancing, doing heavy sports or training hard) and is a must have for those of you who are concerned about your overall wellbeing.

Sports shoes and ankle boots

If you enjoy running, soccer, golf, tennis, or basketball, be sure to wear shoes specifically designed for the surface the sport is played on. Sport-specific shoes just don’t give you better grip, but also improve your overall performance levels. Athletic shoes should be specific to the activity, as each style is designed with the end use in mind.

The comfortable Gel Kayano 28 running shoes from Asics

My choice : Asics Gel Kayano 28 running shoes for their low profile heel structure which makes the shoes extremely comfortable. The run feels much lighter when you wear this pair. This pair feels soft and supportive with every step. Available in two colors: electric red and black and a combination of dark orange and sky blue.

Ankle-length sneakers

Ankle-length shoes are always in demand, and for good reason: they are durable, versatile, and will make you look both taller and more rugged. You have the choice between laces that go up to the end (very modern) or buckles, zippers and metal bands (for a more 80’s look). I suggest you choose a glossy finish instead of matte.

The trendy Phenom leather sneakers by Escaro Royale

My choice : The Escaro Royale Phenom leather high top sneakers have a cemented construction. The pair has an Italian rubber sole, a French sheep leather lining and is made of rare Argentinian white split leather. The super soft lace up style has side zippers giving them a trendy urban look. As perfect for the nightclub as it is for a ride on your wicked machine.

Leather accessory cases and bags

Leather cases for storing watches, cufflinks and glasses are essential for any stylish man. Choose a color and texture based on your personal preference, but always make sure that they are both practical and functional.

The High Quality Cufflink Case from The Leather Story

My choice : If you collect accessories like me, then this smart cufflink case from The Leather Story is a must have on your dresser or in your wardrobe. The leather case has several compartments to place 16 cufflinks and allows you to take a look and then choose the pair from your collection that matches the look or mood of the day. Available in an elegant navy blue or brown.

Bags have the inherent quality of reflecting who you are. What you wear is always seen and noticed. Choose a bag that makes a strong style statement yet is functional and fits all your essentials. I suggest a color that matches the dominant palette in your wardrobe. As a general rule, your men’s bag should always match the belt and shoes you wear.

Paul Adams eye-catching hand-painted leather messenger bag

My choice : Orion by Paul Adams is an unusual yet eye-catching camera-inspired messenger bag. Crafted from genuine Napa leather, it features a case so you can easily slide your tablet in, with ample room for documents, an additional pocket to keep a mobile, and a circular zippered front pocket. It has a long adjustable leather strap and a pocket on the back as well. The bag appropriately frames a handmade painting, giving it the appearance of a camera lens. It has a soft sheepskin lining and is both waterproof and UV coated for maximum durability.

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style and grooming.

From Brunch HT, July 18, 2021

