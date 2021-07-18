Why did Alexandra Godino continue “Say yes to the dress”? The judge says she gave up her rights

They say it’s bad luck for a groom to lay eyes on the bride on the day of the ceremony until they meet at the altar, but what if not is not just the groom but the whole country seeing you before your wedding day. Well, that’s exactly the situation that Alexandra Godino, who was on ‘Say Yes To The Dress’, found herself in. While attendees didn’t have a say on when it would air, it’s understandable that Godino was upset that not only her fiance, but everyone at her wedding, saw her dress before her big day.

This was a situation Godino wasn’t going to just say yes to without a fight, especially since she actually helped the show’s producers when another bride pulled out at the last minute. According to Godino, she was shopping at the Kleinfeld boutique when a producer of “Say Yes To The Dress” begged her to be a part of the show because another bride had abandoned them. Godino claims she only agreed to do so on condition that the episode aired after her wedding and was then shocked to learn that it would air in March when Godino’s wedding was a marriage of May. Godino then decided to continue the series by accusing the producers of reneging on their promise to delay the episode’s airing until after his wedding in May. If you are a fan of wedding drama, shows like “Bridezillas” and “Marriage or Mortgage” can also

Alexandra Godino is married to professional hockey player Jeff May (YouTube)

Many brides-to-be will understand Godino’s frustration, but it seems that while his feelings were completely understandable, the court didn’t really see him that way. Manhattan judge Nancy Bannon ruled that while she understood the tradition that a bride is not seen in her dress, Godino waived her rights in a contract. Bannon also added that things could be worse than being on a TV show with a nice dress. “

While that may be true, we have to say that we can understand how it could have stolen the thunder from Godino on a day when she should have felt the prettiest in her $ 20,000 Zuhair Murad dress. Information on hockey player Jeff May seems to suggest that he and Alexandra are still a couple, so it seems that even though the groom saw her in her dress, luckily it didn’t turn out to be unhappy for them. You can watch the final season of “Say Yes To The Dress,” which premieres July 17th.