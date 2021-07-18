Beloved hip-hop pioneer Biz Markie has died aged 57





Rapper, singer and actor Biz Markie died in Baltimore on Friday, according to its representatives. The Harlem-born artist and hip hop pioneer had his wife Tara by his side when he died of complications from diabetes. He was 57 years old. Born Marcel Theo Hall, the Clown Prince of Hip Hop had his biggest success in 1989 with the ubiquitous song Just A Friend from his album. The Biz never sleeps. The track spent 26 weeks on Billboards Table Hot 100, reaching number five. The comedic song about romantic frustration was featured in a video that begins with a group of young men playing dozens and features Biz singing at the piano dressed as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The track is an interpretation of the 1968 Freddie Scotts R&B aria, (You got what i need, which has the same melody but does not end with an oh, snap! Markies’ career began in clubs from New York to Washington, DC, and his debut album, 1988s Go, featuring the underground hit, Nobody beats the Biz. He not only sampled Steve miller but quoted from a particularly boring jingle for a local electronics chain which has now disappeared. His third album, I need a haircut which came out in 1991, was a turning point for hip hop and copyright. 70s soft rock Gilbert OSullivan sued for unauthorized use of an excerpt from his song Alone again (naturally) on the Marquis track, Alone again. The costume had lasting repercussions for the music business. Markies’ next album has been cheekily named All samples deleted! In the 1990s, Markie began appearing in film and television, first in Robert Townsendsuperhero movie Meteor man and on sketch comedy shows such as In Living Color. He played an alien in Barry sonnenfelds 2002 hit Men in Black II, who reunited him with Will smith. (He rapped on the track So Fresh on the 1999 Smiths album Willenium.) The ’90s and early’ s also saw Markie making appearances on a number of Beastie Boys albums. As an actor, Markie lent his voice as the announcer of the Comedy Central series Crank Yankers. His longest career as a TV puppeteer was with Nickelodeons Yo Gabba Gabba! He appeared on 44 episodes (as himself) from 2007 to 2019 and was also in the Yo Gabba Gabba! Live! show. Bizs’ stint drew many tributes from colleagues and fans online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/07/biz-markie-beloved-hip-hop-pioneer-has-died-at-age-57 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos