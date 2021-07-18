Jinger Duggar shows off her legs in a short dress on a date with husband Jeremy as she IGNORES Father Jim Bobs’ strict rules

JINGER Duggar showed off her legs in a short dress on a date with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

This isn’t the first time the former reality TV star has defied the strict rules of modesty of her father Jim Bob.

Jeremy took Instagram to share a photo of the mother-of-two wearing the striped dress and a pair of Jordans while showing off her legs.

“Let’s explore,” he captioned the snap, as the couple hung out in Montrose, Calif.

In another photo, Jinger and Jeremy were sitting at Japanese restaurant Blue Fish, as he wrote, “We went on a date and had sushi. It was a fun time and we would love to do it again someday. . “

Jinger, 27, also shared photos from their day, as the couple not only made ice cream but hit the mini-golf course as well.

Last month, Jinger took the family dress code to the next level by wearing tiny denim shorts.

She also wore short shorts on a trip to the gym with Jeremy.

In her new book, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, with Jeremy, she reflected on why she began to challenge her parents’ strict dress codes.

Jinger wrote: “My mother always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard taken from Deuteronomy 22: 5, which says,” A woman should not wear a man’s garment “(ESV) and I never really questioned it. . “

She continued, “Modesty was a huge topic in our home, and we thought wearing skirts instead of pants was central to modesty. But I wanted to find out for myself what the Bible had to say. “

The Counting One regularly wears clothes that go against her parents’ conservative dress choices and also seems to let her children choose their own path.

The couple, who have children Felicity, two, and Evangeline Jo, seven months, plan to “raise their children differently” than the way Jinger grew up with dad Jim Bob and mum Michelle, sources exclusively told The Sun .

An insider said: “… They raise their children differently from how Jinger was raised, their parenting style is much more relaxed, and their daughters are likely to be even more open-minded.

“While they like to be in the limelight for work, they don’t want the focus on their kids, and they choose to keep their face hidden on social media.”

Jinger and Jeremy had no problem with Counting On getting the ax, as the TLC series was canceled following the arrest of his brother Josh and charges of child pornography.

