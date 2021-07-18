The meaning of why Tecolotes Dos Laredos players wear chains





Two years ago, after Tecolotes Dos Laredos finished a game at Nuevo Laredo, first baseman Balbino Fuenmayor heard a young fan shout his name. The fan shouted that he had a present for the 15-year-old veteran. So, Fuenmayor approached and was immediately given the silver chain he now wears around his neck. Attached to the chain is a cross bearing the first name of Fuenmayor and the year of its manufacture, 2019, on the back.

The powerful hitter from Venezuela has been wearing the chain since it was handed to him. Not only because he sees it as a meaningful gift, but he sees it as his lucky charm.



“It’s just luck for me,” Fuenmayor said. The way Fuenmayor got his current channel isn’t exactly unique. Players receive bespoke channels from fans almost every year. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts pairs his gold chain with a plastic bat collar he received from a fan five years ago.

In recent years, chains ranging from basic silver and gold to dazzling ones encrusted with diamond handles have become more and more common in baseball. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna has a shiny No.13 pendant. San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado created a 6.5-pound booty chain that he or one of his teammates wear every time he hits a home run. The list is lengthened increasingly. “It’s a cultural thing, but I think the big leagues wear chains because they want to show who has a better chain and who has more money,” said Tecolotes starting pitcher Henry Omana. “Every player wants big league loot.” Due to the nature of baseball, it remains one of the few sports in which wearing a chain outside while playing is possible. In the mid-2000s, many players wore Phiten titanium necklaces, which are nylon-covered accessories that claim to maximize each other’s strength and energy. A few years ago, this trend started to disappear as gamers started to wear more and more diamond encrusted chains. While many players wore pimped necklaces during games, most put them under their uniforms, as Fuenmayor does, so they wouldn’t go out. Yet in recent years more and more players have let their chains hang loose for everyone to see. Tecolotes left fielder Moises Sierra isn’t afraid to show off his chain. He is proud of the jewelry he wears. He is so satisfied with rocking his necklace that he wears one that costs $ 3,000. “I just love it and it’s trendy,” Sierra said. “I feel comfortable wearing it. I like to wear big chains. Sierra considers her voluminous gold chain to be a lucky charm. But it’s more of a fashion statement for him. Fashion and style have become more integrated into sports. And baseball has the unique advantage when it comes to personal style, as players can wear jewelry during games, which basketball and football players do not. “I just like wearing it,” Sierra said. “It’s fashionable.” Channels have become a topic of conversation between players. Before matches, during batting practices, and while catching and cleaning up flying balls, players often comment on each other’s jewels and even exchange information about where they got them. As the chains become more and more popular, players who have never worn them are starting to sport them. When Omana played Cal Poly Pomona, he never put on a chain. But once he signed with LMB in 2018, he finally decided to buy one. “I had a channel because everyone had one,” Omana said. Omana bought his channel for $ 80 while playing for the Pericos de Puebla. He estimates that if he had bought the necklace in the United States, it would have cost him around $ 350. Since purchasing the chain, he has made it more unique than just a silver accessory. He added two # 7 pendants to make it more elegant. “I was in Monterrey looking for things to put on the channel and this is what I found,” Omana said. “Seven is a cool number. “My channel is not showing off. I just like my channel. I’d rather have one than not. Baseball is sort of at a crossroads with players defying the unwritten rules of the sport. Decades ago, players wearing chains would be seen as a problem. However, the players who wear their respective jewelry has become standardized and is even a way for them to create a brand. There are several explanations why baseball players wear chains. They could wear them for luck, or they want to be fashionable. Still, one thing is for sure, no matter the reasoning behind a player’s collar, every chain can grab someone’s attention. “It’s cool to see people with cool channels,” Omana said. And expect the chains to get bolder over the years. [email protected] Twitter: @gkroegs

