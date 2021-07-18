‘Say yes to the dress’: Dance Moms’ Ryleigh Vertes mom compared to Dumb & Dumber’s Jim Carrey





We’ve all heard of bridezillas, but it looks like Kleinfeld has a momzilla at home when ‘Dance Moms’ star Ryleigh Vertes visits the store with her mom Jill Vertes and sisters Kendall and Charlotte in the latest episode of ‘Say Yes To The Dress’. Ryleigh, who is the self-proclaimed good kid, seems to put a little too much emphasis on his mother’s opinion, and the boy does his mother have a lot. Her mother strives for perfection and she seems to want to point out imperfections not only in potential dresses, but also in her daughter. If you are a fan of shows like “Say Yes To The Dress”, you will probably also enjoy shows like “Marriage or Mortgage” and “Say I Do”. RELATED ARTICLES “Say yes to the dress”: Can brides get a refund if their wedding is called off? Want to be on “Say yes to the dress”? Here’s how to apply Fans were rather annoyed by the constant comments Jill made about her daughter’s figure, calling her waist short to round but not in a flattering way. Fans felt that Jill should check out her own fashion sense first before going after others, especially her gorgeous daughter. One fan tweeted: “Mum is literally dressed like Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber and she has the audacity to shame her daughter? Disgusting #syttd.” Others have also noticed the ‘Dumb And Dumber’ fashion sense or rather the lack of it. One fan tweeted: “I don’t think I would take the fashion advice of the mom who channels Jim Carrey in Dumb & Dumber #syttd #sayyestothedress.” Others were annoyed that Jill was constantly calling out her daughter to the perfect proportions. One fan tweeted: “I really need the mom on #syttd to stop calling her skinny, minny daughter ‘curvy.’ Honey, these aren’t curves.” I really need mom #syttd to stop calling her skinny, minny girl “curvy”. Honey, these aren’t curves. DuckDuckGrayDuck (@robynrost) July 18, 2021 Another fan tweeted: “I hate this mum, I don’t want her to look too chubby. RAW, we don’t shame the brides in this house. #Syttd.” I hate this mom, I don’t want her to look too chubby. ROUGH, we don’t shame the brides in this house. #syttd Meep (@mincemeep) July 18, 2021 Fans were also furious that Jill was pretending she was only so tough because she didn’t want her daughter to look back at her wedding photos and think her thighs are horrible. One fan tweeted: “Shut up, mandarin jacket mum, no one wants to hear your future body shaming your daughter #syttd.” Shut up mom mandarin jacket, nobody wants to hear your future body shaming your daughter #syttd Meep (@mincemeep) July 18, 2021 Will Ryleigh and her mom finally agree on a dress or will Ryleigh choose the dress that will make her feel special on her big day and not her mom’s. To find out, you can watch the final season of ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ which aired on TLC on July 18th. If you have an entertainment scoop or story for us, please contact us at (323) 421-7515

