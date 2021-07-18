Daniel Dye wins first race of ARCA Menards series dominating fashion in Berlin

Share this article online!

By ARCA Racing

MARNE, me. The 2021 Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim party in the ARCA Menards series wrapped up on Saturday night at the Berlin Raceway.

Daniel Dye became the third winner of the series in the 10th race of the season. And he did it in a dominant way. The 17-year-old rookie started in the General Tire Pole and led all but two of the Zinsser SmartCoat 200 laps for his first win in his second start in the ARCA Menards Series.

Heim and Gibbs, who rank first and second in championship points respectively, had won all nine races in the series this year before the GMS Racing drivers triumph on the 7/16 mile paved oval.

And Dye was as surprised as anyone to find his No. 21 Chevrolet GMS Racing parked on Victory Lane in Berlin.

I’m freaking out, said an emotional Dye after the race. We were leading every lap. Ty entered into me there; I thought it was over. I do not know. I have no words at the moment. It’s crazy. Defeat Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim. It’s just unreal. This is so cool.

It doesn’t seem real yet. It’s a dream come true.

Results: 2021 Zinsser Smart Coat 200 2021 Zinsser Smart Coat 200

Dye, who recently signed with GMS Racing for a part-time program in the ARCA Menards series until the end of 2021, has managed to fend off several accusations from Gibbs.

Aligned with Dyes on the outside in second place, Gibbs on a restart with 80 laps to go challenged the leader and even initiated contact as he entered a corner. Dye, however, was able to get his car back and keep the lead. Gibbs was credited with two laps led in the trade.

Gibbs’ final effort to catch Dye on the final lap on Saturday night failed, and the latter sailed to the checkered flag with relative ease.

(Team Leader) Chad (Bryant) just told me to think of this as a midget quarterback race, and I won a lot of those things, Dye said when asked about his mentality in the later laps. in Berlin. He calmed me down. He kept me focused. I kept doing the same thing every round.

Said Gibbs, whose second place in Berlin leaves him six points behind leader Heim in the standings: We just got beaten there. Congratulations to Daniel and their team.

A native of DeLand, Florida, Dye raced an ARCA Menards Series East race for GMS Racing last month at North Carolinas Southern National Motorsports Park before making his ARCA Menards Series debut for the team last week at Elko Speedway. This after starting six East Series events for Ben Kennedy Racing dating back to last year.

Dye finished seventh at Elko despite a car in the top five, a sign that he would find success with his new race. He wasted no time doing it in Berlin, where, like most pilots in the field, he had no previous experience.

Heim, the third, was one of the drivers who struggled all night with the oval rolling more like a circle.

Bottom line, I just have to get better, he said. It took me 99% of the time to figure out the race track, and I feel like I finally figured it out at the very end.

Added fourth place Taylor Gray: This place is truly unique. This is an understatement. Me and Berlin didn’t get along very well.

And the fifth, Jesse Love, when asked if he would remember Berlin as being fun: No. I mean, I loved this place before I came here (for the weekend), and now I’m back where I don’t like Berlin. I love the fans, and the racetrack is a good racetrack, but it’s hard for us to like a place where we haven’t raced the best.

Nick Sanchez, Mason Mingus, Gracie Trotter, Owen Smith and Morgan Alexander finished sixth to 10th respectively.

The Saturday night race in Berlin served as Round 4 of the Sioux Chief Showdown 2021, a series of 10 races within the series that brings together the best of the ARCA Menards, East Series and West Series. Gibbs after the Berlin race has a five-point lead over Heim to lead the Showdown standings.

The ARCA Menards Series will return next week to Iowa Speedway for the Shore Lunch 150, an event combined with the East Series and another Sioux Chief Showdown race.

Saturday night’s (July 24) race on the famous 0.875-mile cobbled oval tri-oval in Newton, Iowa, is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT / 9 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast live on MAVTV Motorsports Network with a live broadcast available on NBC Sports Golds TrackPass.

Photo: Nic Antaya / ARCA Racing