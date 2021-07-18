Fashion
White shirts are always suitable for almost any situation
Q I attended a conference about a year ago; it was not a question of style, but the keynote speaker did mention dress shirts. He spoke of white shirts representing old school authority (my words are not his, but this is how I remember them). It stood out to me, but he also talked about colorful and striped shirts and who wore them, and I can’t remember what he said, something about how different generations see it differently. Can you give some insight on this?
AI agrees that men’s dress shirts tend to say a lot about the wearer. Not only the color of the shirts, but also the pattern, fabric, cut, collar and the way they are worn. The elements work together to make statements about the wearer, and they must fit into the formality of the frame. Let me break this down by category:
COLOR – In almost all cases, the most conservative color choice is white. It is never “wrong”. Because this is so, white shirts often tend to suggest old school authority. The versatile blue shirt is second in formality; but here there is a huge amount of variation. Light tones of blue are quite traditional, as are many medium blues; darker blues are more informal and generally more correct than casual clothing.
Solid off-white / ivory shirts (and blue and white striped shirts) are still pretty conservative. Shades of light pink, soft yellow and new pale purple are descending the formalities scale. Even so, it’s rare to see older, conservative men wearing a shade of purple.
More stylish, younger and informal dressers like to expand their color horizon by wearing a variety of colorful shirts. Darker, brighter shirts are less dressy. Neutral colored shirts in gray, beige, and khaki have a casual vibe and are probably best avoided in smart business and social attire.
PATTERN – Patterned shirts are more relaxed than solid ones. Of all the dress shirt designs, stripes are the most popular. The narrower the stripe, the dressier and more traditional the shirt. Wider stripes and brighter colors make a shirt more informal (bold Bengal stripes are one example). In addition to the stripes, the cute little shirt designs include tattersalls, herringbone, and gingham checks. Patterns such as polka dots, large checks, checks, and Hawaiian flowers only work well on athletic shirts. They are too showy to be proper dress shirts.
FABRIC – The shirt fabric of choice is 100% cotton. The more you can see the texture of the fabric, generally the less formal. The fabrics / textures of the shirts range from the more dressy – like slick linens and fine point Oxford fabrics – to the less formal – standard Oxford fabrics and end-to-end weaving – to the more casual – chambray and denim. But denim is too tough to qualify as a dress shirt, even for a cool young man.
FIT – The full fit of Brooks Brothers’ shirts of yesteryear is more traditional, but nowadays they are almost out of fashion. Today’s versions are still slightly full, but not so parachuted. The slim and extra slim cuts are more relaxed, but also more modern. Even so, that doesn’t necessarily make them age-appropriate (or flattering) for everyone. About French cuffs: they are more dressy than barrel (button) cuffs. Although all French cuff shirts are dress shirts, not all dress shirts have French cuffs. And, of course, a dress shirt always has long sleeves.
NECKLACES – This is perhaps the element that most distinctly separates the wearers. Traditional / preppy dressers are mostly (only?) Comfortable with lightly rolled button-down collars. They’re men in academia and other Ivy League guys, as well as older men. Many younger men and forward-thinking dressers wear straight and / or wide-necked collars most of the time, limiting their choice of button-down shirts to casual clothes for the weekend. The wider the collar, the dressier and more flamboyant the look. Also, the wider the spread, the less suitable the shirt is for open neck wear without a tie. I firmly believe that a button-down collar should always be worn buttoned; if not, why choose it?
You remember the opening speech commentary on the white shirts because it makes sense and stands the test of time. The same cannot always be said of fashion magazines. A lot of what you see in them these days might not be the best advice for the right dress shirt to wear in a traditional work setting … or, often, anywhere outside of. their pages.
Please send your questions and comments about men’s dress and grooming to MALE CALL:
Sources
2/ https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2021/jul/18/white-shirts-still-appropriate-for-almost-all/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]