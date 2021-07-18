White shirts are always suitable for almost any situation

Q I attended a conference about a year ago; it was not a question of style, but the keynote speaker did mention dress shirts. He spoke of white shirts representing old school authority (my words are not his, but this is how I remember them). It stood out to me, but he also talked about colorful and striped shirts and who wore them, and I can’t remember what he said, something about how different generations see it differently. Can you give some insight on this?

AI agrees that men’s dress shirts tend to say a lot about the wearer. Not only the color of the shirts, but also the pattern, fabric, cut, collar and the way they are worn. The elements work together to make statements about the wearer, and they must fit into the formality of the frame. Let me break this down by category:

COLOR – In almost all cases, the most conservative color choice is white. It is never “wrong”. Because this is so, white shirts often tend to suggest old school authority. The versatile blue shirt is second in formality; but here there is a huge amount of variation. Light tones of blue are quite traditional, as are many medium blues; darker blues are more informal and generally more correct than casual clothing.

Solid off-white / ivory shirts (and blue and white striped shirts) are still pretty conservative. Shades of light pink, soft yellow and new pale purple are descending the formalities scale. Even so, it’s rare to see older, conservative men wearing a shade of purple.

More stylish, younger and informal dressers like to expand their color horizon by wearing a variety of colorful shirts. Darker, brighter shirts are less dressy. Neutral colored shirts in gray, beige, and khaki have a casual vibe and are probably best avoided in smart business and social attire.

PATTERN – Patterned shirts are more relaxed than solid ones. Of all the dress shirt designs, stripes are the most popular. The narrower the stripe, the dressier and more traditional the shirt. Wider stripes and brighter colors make a shirt more informal (bold Bengal stripes are one example). In addition to the stripes, the cute little shirt designs include tattersalls, herringbone, and gingham checks. Patterns such as polka dots, large checks, checks, and Hawaiian flowers only work well on athletic shirts. They are too showy to be proper dress shirts.

FABRIC – The shirt fabric of choice is 100% cotton. The more you can see the texture of the fabric, generally the less formal. The fabrics / textures of the shirts range from the more dressy – like slick linens and fine point Oxford fabrics – to the less formal – standard Oxford fabrics and end-to-end weaving – to the more casual – chambray and denim. But denim is too tough to qualify as a dress shirt, even for a cool young man.

FIT – The full fit of Brooks Brothers’ shirts of yesteryear is more traditional, but nowadays they are almost out of fashion. Today’s versions are still slightly full, but not so parachuted. The slim and extra slim cuts are more relaxed, but also more modern. Even so, that doesn’t necessarily make them age-appropriate (or flattering) for everyone. About French cuffs: they are more dressy than barrel (button) cuffs. Although all French cuff shirts are dress shirts, not all dress shirts have French cuffs. And, of course, a dress shirt always has long sleeves.

NECKLACES – This is perhaps the element that most distinctly separates the wearers. Traditional / preppy dressers are mostly (only?) Comfortable with lightly rolled button-down collars. They’re men in academia and other Ivy League guys, as well as older men. Many younger men and forward-thinking dressers wear straight and / or wide-necked collars most of the time, limiting their choice of button-down shirts to casual clothes for the weekend. The wider the collar, the dressier and more flamboyant the look. Also, the wider the spread, the less suitable the shirt is for open neck wear without a tie. I firmly believe that a button-down collar should always be worn buttoned; if not, why choose it?

You remember the opening speech commentary on the white shirts because it makes sense and stands the test of time. The same cannot always be said of fashion magazines. A lot of what you see in them these days might not be the best advice for the right dress shirt to wear in a traditional work setting … or, often, anywhere outside of. their pages.

