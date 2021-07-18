Dolce & Gabbana to launch haute couture-inspired NFT collection in Venice – bitcoin news





This week, the Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1985 in Legnano by Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana announced the launch of a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT). Dolce & Gabbana, also known as D&G, will unveil the very first Alta Moda NFT collection called “DGGenesi”. D&G to unveil NFT collection inspired by Alta Moda Well-known brands have taken over the crypto space in order to join the non-fungible token (NFT) revolution. Brands like Topps, Warner Bros., UFC, DeLorean Motor Company, Playboy, MLB, TIME, and USA Today have all entered this new industry. On July 14, popular fashion label and Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana explained that they are also joining the NFT craze. D&G has designed a wide assortment of products like clothing and fragrances, but this will be the company’s first NFT product. “Dolce & Gabbana proudly reveals DGGenesi”, D&G tweeted. “The very first exclusive Alta Moda NFT collection in partnership with the luxury market unxd.com. The marketplace unxd.com explains how D&G NFT bidders can “reserve a seat online”. D&G Collezione Genesi collection follows Clothia and Gucci haute couture NFTs According to a report from the fashion publication Vogue, the D&G NFT collection will be presented in preview at the Alta Sartoria and Alta Gioielleria shows from August 28 to 30 in Italy. The term “alta moda” means “haute couture” and DGGenesi or the “Collezione Genesi” collection was inspired by this trend. Usually, Alta Moda is otherwise known as “Haute Couture” which is when a fashion designer uses handmade fabrics with attention to detail. In the 1880s and at the end of the 19th century, Alta Moda in Milan also meant “fashion conscious”. D&G followed the high fashion brand Gucci when the company recently sold its NFT “Gucci Aria” using the Christie’s auction house. The Gucci NFT brand sold for $ 25,000 and the profits from Gucci Aria NFT will be donated to Unicef ​​USA. Clothia, a luxury online retailer also recently announced an NFT collection based on high fashion dresses. What do you think of Dolce & Gabbana joining the NFT craze? Let us know what you think of D&G’s wearable haute couture NFT collection in the comments section below. Image credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

