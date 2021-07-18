Bronx Fashion Week model casting for the September runway show





By SLE MOLONEY The organizers of Bronx Fashion Week (BxFW) are planning their next fashion show, which will take place on September 18. In preparation for the show, the organizers are organizing a casting for the models on July 31. According to its website, Bronx Fashion Week hosts some of the nation’s premier fashion events by encouraging and empowering people through fashion. Since its inception in 2013, the organization has been dedicated to “cultivating the success of established and emerging designers, as well as other talented individuals by advancing diversity and inclusiveness within the fashion industry” . After having to cancel the Spring 2020 show, organizers of Bronx Fashion Week have now started the process of accepting designer nominations for the September 2021 show as well as organizing the next model casting call. They encourage anyone interested in either role to check out their website. here, and send an email or direct message to the organizers with any questions. Contact details are listed on the website. Organizers say Bronx Fashion Week events and programs spotlight designers, artists and models from the Bronx and surrounding areas. They say the group’s mission is to continue to create platforms and opportunities that help talented individuals build their brands, reveal their talent, and expand their networks. Bringing people together to share their passion for fashion and give everyone an equal chance to do something for themselves in the competitive fashion industry is one of the main goals of the organization. The organizers say the group’s roots are stapled and tied to the Bronx, they really believe in the talented artist from the Bronx and they know these artists need help getting known and recognized. Therefore, auditions for the casting will take place on Saturday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Confetti Party Place, 3190 Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay. Masks are required and model coordination is provided by Andres Chulisi Rodriguez and Crystal Gomez of BxFW. Models should wear all-black clothing, high heels and dress shoes only. Open-toed sneakers or sandals are not permitted and models are requested to arrive on time. Upon arrival, models must submit a mockup card, portfolio, and photos of the head.

