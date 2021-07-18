Nora Fatehi dresses in a Rs 24k blue leather mini dress for a photoshoot. See the pictures





Nora Fatehi shared photos from a photoshoot as she looked ultra glamorous in a leather mini dress from a brand called Rotate.

Images posted on Instagram by Nora Fatehi. Nora Fatehi has a stunning collection of dresses that every girl is sure to envy. In a new Instagram post, Nora shared photos from a photoshoot as she looked ultra glamorous in a leather mini dress from a brand called Rotate. The faux leather dress Nora was seen wearing in the photos has puffed shoulders and a low neck in addition to an invisible zip and button closure at the back. The dress is snug around the body and has a cropped silhouette as described on the Rotates website. Nora accessorized her outfit with silver hoops and went for some dramatic makeup. On a dewy base, she applied soft brown eyeshadow and lined her eyes with kohl. The lipstick she wore was in a classic rusty brown shade. I had a hunch that we were falling into a rhythm where the music doesn’t stop for life, Nora captioned her post. See the pictures here: The Kim Corydalis Blue dress worn by Nora Fatehi is priced at 2,000 Danish crowns or approximately Rs 23,685. Screenshot of the Rotate website. If you like to wear dresses, take note of Nora Fatehi because as we said she has a nice collection of outfits. Nora Fatehi has appeared in several popular dance numbers such as Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate), Kamariya (Stree) and O Saki Saki (Batla House). ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi in Embellished Kaftan Dress and Rs 87k Pumps Looks Like an Arab Dream ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi in a black velvet dress Rs 1 lakh is simply glamorous. New photos Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

