L Catterton Fund takes control of Etro – WWD





MILAN – Private equity giant L Catterton has acquired 60% of Etro in a deal valued at € 500 million. Financial sources close to the operation confirmed the sale to WWD on Sunday morning. Etro’s real estate and the network of directly owned stores were not part of the sale. Overall, there are around 200 Etro stores around the world. WWD first reported in March 2019 that investors were turning to the Italian fashion brand and L Catterton became the main competitor in April. Etro was advised by Rothschild and the law firm Pedersoli, and L Catterton by PriceWaterhouseCooper and the firm Lmcr. While the Etro family had long denied any intention to sell the business, it said in April that “the group is focused on creating the conditions for the future growth of the business. In this context, the group is also evaluating possible partnerships aimed at facilitating this process. Gerolamo Etro, known as Gimmo, founded the company in 1968 as a textile company and, with an avant-garde initiative, decided to invest in ready-to-wear and the art of living. in the 1980s, developing collections ranging from perfumes to suitcases. The family includes siblings Veronica, Creative Director of Women’s Collections; Kean, Creative Director of Men; Ippolito, who oversees strategic management, and Jacopo, who is in charge of the domestic line. Francesco Freschi holds the position of Managing Director. Two years ago, sources said that Qatar-based Mayhoola, which also counts Valentino, Balmain and Italian men’s brand Pal Zileri among its investments, was particularly interested in Etro. However, a deal never materialized and sources told WWD that family members had different views on the sale. Former Valentino CEO Stefano Sassi has been quietly consulting for Etro for several months now, but sources said there had been no further exchanges between Mayhoola and Etro. Sassi was seen as an additional asset in negotiations with L Catterton. The leader joined Valentino in 2006 and was instrumental in the direction and growth of the company through the acquisition in 2012 by Mayhoola. According to the latest figures available, Etro’s sales amounted to 285 million euros in 2018. The company’s debt is estimated to be around 50 million euros, according to a source. L Catterton, backed by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has been busy since the start of the year taking a majority stake in French outerwear manufacturer JOTT, known for its lightweight and affordable down jackets in January. In March, he took a majority stake in Birkenstock with the family holding company Financière Agache, an investment vehicle controlled by luxury titan Bernard Arnault and his family. That month L Catterton also sold Dondup to the Made in Italy Fund.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/business-news/mergers-acquisitions/l-catterton-takes-control-etro-1234884130/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos