



Maxwell Moldovan wins Southern Am in record fashion



Maxwell Moldovan proved to be a worthy favorite on Saturday winning the Southern Amateur at Old Waverly Golf Club in record fashion. Moldovan, who took a two-stroke lead in Saturday’s final round, shot a 67-under-4 to finish 264 under-20, which was good for a five-stroke win over Bryce Lewis. The Moldovans’ 20-below par also broke the previous Southern Fan scoring record previously held by Justin Leonard, who finished at 270 in 1993. I haven’t won a major golf tournament for a little over two years now, Moldovan told the Southern Golf Association. To put myself in a position to do this this week and play like I played yesterday and today, it’s amazing. Moldovan, who held or shared the lead after three of four innings, made Old Waverly his personal playground this week. Sitting on a two-lap lead before the final round, Moldovan knew he had to keep his foot on the accelerator with Old Waverly seemingly there to take. He extended his lead with three birdies out of the top nine and added another at home for a five-stroke victory. Moldovan only rode five bogeys all week and his last two laps of 65 and 67 were bogeyless. MAJOR victory for Maxwell Moldavian !!! He won the 115th Southern Amateur Championship title while shattering the scoring record. A previous record of 270 (by @JLeonardgolf in 1993) broke up with Moldovans under 20 264. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/vjfdUepcdq Southern Golf Association (@sgagolf) July 17, 2021 The 2019 AJGA Player of the Year, Ohio State’s second student was ranked 33rd in the Amateur Golf World Rankings. In eight starts for the Buckeyes last season, Moldovan averaged 71.5 strokes, which was the team’s best. He also recorded three top 10 finishes, including a runner-up at the prestigious Valspar Collegiate. Lewis, who plays collegially in Tennessee, shot a final round 66 to earn a solo second. Reigning Australian amateur champion Connor McKinney and LSU’s Garrett Barber tied for third at 14 under 270. The low round of the tournament was returned by Matthew Sharpstene, who shot a 62 under 9 on Saturday to join a large field tied for ninth at 12 under par. Sharpstene, who plays collegially at the University of Charlotte, had seven birdies and an eagle on his Saturday card.

Results: Southern lover View full results for Southern Amateur

ABOUT Southern lover The Southern Amateur, which dates back to 1902, is one of two competitions organized by the Southern Golf Association (the other is the Southern Junior). This is a 72-hole stroke-play championship with a cut made after 36 holes. Entries are open to any male amateur golfer who has a current USGA Handicap Index not exceeding 3.4 under the USGA Handicap System. Non-exempt players must pre-qualify at one of the qualifying sites held in the southern United States during the two months leading up to the championship. See full tournament information

