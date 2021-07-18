Richa Chadha in 3k wrap dress spreads cheerful vibes and a little daring in new pics | Fashion trends





Actress Richa Chadha is spreading cheerful vibes and a bit of daring with her latest look from a photoshoot. Pictures of the star celebrating a great hairstyle day were recently uploaded and she looks stunning. Richa recently posted a photo of herself in a red wrap dress on Instagram. The ensemble she wore is from the fast fashion brand Zara and is worth 3k. the Fukrey The actor posted the photo with a cheeky caption that read, “Giving an F ** k doesn’t go with my outfit.” READ ALSO: Ali Fazal canceled his “big” proposal to Richa Chadha on the spur of the moment Richa’s stylist Anisha Gandhi also used the photo sharing app to share a candid photo of the 34-year-old taken during the shoot. She was captured between a laugh, hiding her face with her hand, in the adorable click. For the shoot, Richa donned a bright red linen blend wrap dress. The mini set featured a crossover V-neckline, short puffed sleeves with an elastic band, self-tie belt, and ruffled trims at the hem. Richa wore the plunging wrap dress with several quirky bracelets and a layered gold necklace. She left her locks open in a middle parting and added volume with soft curls. Well-defined brows, shiny nude lipstick, flushed cheeks, clean eyeliner, subtle nude brown eye shadow, highlighter on the face and mascara on the lashes completed her makeup. Coming back to the ensemble, Richa’s dress is available on Zara’s site. If you want to add it to your wardrobe, we have found all the details for you. The dress is available for 2 990. The wrap dress. (zara.com) On the work side, Richa recently starred in Subhash Kapoor’s film Madam Chief Minister. She also has the Voot series Candy, the third season of his Amazon Prime Video show Inner edge and Fukrey 3 In progress. In addition, Richa was supposed to marry in 2020 with her partner Ali Fazal. However, they had to delay their plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/richa-chadha-in-rs-3k-wrap-dress-spreads-happy-vibes-and-some-sass-in-new-pics-101626600461846.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

