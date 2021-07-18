Ties will never recover from the pandemic

As America struggled to recover from a global pandemic, a shattered economy and record unemployment, the headlines were in despair: Ties doomed to failure. Men were reducing their clothing bills to the chagrin of retailers, the Associated Press reported. Those who continued to wear ties switched from colorful, expensive silk to ordinary, cheap cotton. The year was 1921, and reports of the Ties’ death were premature to say the least.

A century later, as Americans begin to emerge from yet another financially devastating pandemic, another wave of headlines predicted the imminent demise of the bonds. Last fall the Financial Time request, Is this the end of the tie? More recently, The Wall Street Journal request, will the links be relevant again? For over a year, many men who once felt required to wear ties have shown up on Zoom every day wearing polo shirts or even T-shirts. Now that they’ve tasted the freedom of the tie and seen their coworkers, clients, and bosses do the same, how can they ever go back to working with their necks cluttered?

After this pandemic, far fewer men will have to do it. The fashion arc has always leaned towards informality (and androgynous since the late 1800s, women have occasionally also worn ties). But a major disruption like war, recession, or a global pandemic can accelerate this natural change. Ties as an everyday accessory have certainly taken a hit, which is unlikely to fully recover. The deeper functions that ties have long provided, such as social signaling and self-expression, will be absorbed by other clothing. But ties will continue to be worn on more formal occasions, and as quirky accessories for people who are intentionally old-fashioned or fanciful. In other words, ties are the new bow ties.

Extract from the 1995 issue: Bow ties

Apparel spending declined overall during our collective work from home experience, but clothing from brands suitable for cubicles such as Brooks Brothers, J Crew, and Banana republic was particularly affected. With about 25 percent of us now wearing a different size Whether we didn’t do it before COVID, whether they were bigger or smaller, we eventually had to buy new clothes, but they might not be the same things we used to buy before. While many employers are now more open to flexible hours or to pets in the office, they are also relaxing workplace dress codes to allow leggings, hoodies, T-shirts and sneakers. Men who assemble wardrobes for these newly informal workplaces will likely leave behind stiff-necked dress shirts and ties traditionally worn with them, just as some women may ditch tights, skirts, and high heels. Even though events are constantly reshaping people’s preferences for what to wear, some fashion habits are surprisingly resistant to change. Ties have so far avoided the fate of gaiters, bowler hats and pocket watches. To persist for hundreds of years, a garment must meet powerful practical, social, or emotional needs of which individuals may be only faintly aware. Although decorative and somewhat redundant now, the tie was very functional at first. Its ancestor, the tie, became fashionable in Europe in the 17th century. Thought to be a Military style introduced into France by Croatian mercenaries, it kept the collars of men’s shirts closed while protecting the neck from the cold.

But from the start, the tie has also been an important emblem of group identity and individual tastes, sending subtle signals about the wealth, social affiliations, culture and intellect of the wearer. The soldiers tied the ends of their united ties with knots or threaded them through buttonholes; courtiers decorated them with lace. As men’s suits became more subdued and more uniform in the 19th century, their ties became more complex and individualistic. The effect of fashion influencer Jane Austenera Beau Brummells in elaborately tied ties was such that dandies were stricken with jealousy and washerwomen miscarried, according to one. contemporary humorist.

Throughout its history, the tie has often represented the personality of its wearer. Balzac wrote in 1830 that of all aspects of a garment, the tie is the only one that really belongs to man; he is the sole custodian of his individuality. When the 10th Earl of Chesterfield died in 1933, his New York Times The obituary emphasized his good taste in ties, which won the triumph of being shiny without being loud or vulgar. The famous Duke of Windsor had a knot named after him. A tie can indicate loyalty to a prestigious school, club, sports team or military regiment. Beyond these flattering associations, the tie was a sign of maturity and respectability; she could make out the management of the workers.

William Gottlieb / CORBIS / Getty

A tie is never just a tie. When in 1930 playwright Nol Coward informed a young fashion photographer, Cecil Beaton, that an unfortunate tie puts him in danger, he was not hyperbolic but warned him against homophobia. At key times, however, well-chosen ties could help a man become a star. When Elvis Presley did his 1956 network television debut, the largely unknown 21-year-old wore a dark jacket and shirt with a surprisingly light tie chosen by Bernard Lansky, the owner of a men’s clothing store in Memphis. If Elvis had worn a white button-down Oxford cloth shirt, he would still drive a truck, Lansky’s son once said. 1960s fashion designer Mary Quant summed up the psychological importance of the connection well as something between a comfort blanket and a public penis.

As the 60s wore on, American men dressed up, embracing Nehru and Mao tieless jackets. European designers such as Pierre Cardin, Guy Laroche and Nino Cerruti have promoted turtlenecks and collarless styles. They also sold tie alternatives: loose-knotted silk scarves and lavallières, many of which were printed in bold intended to complement an equally eye-catching shirt. Once again, the end of the tie was near. Ties are doomed, New York Daily News proclaimed in 1967.

Ties (and socks) took another hit when Miami vice debuted in 1984, only to rebound in the late ’80s when Wall Street and A hard worker glorified the financial sector and introduced the bond of power. According to the Mens Dress Furnishings Association, a trade group of tie manufacturers, tie sales in the United States peaked at $ 1.3 billion per year in 1995, before falling sharply. Laid-back Fridays introduced a relaxed philosophy to the American workplace. In 2008, the Mens Dress Furnishings Association bent due to low adhesion. The following year, according to market research firm NPD, sales of American ties fell to $ 418 millionbarely about $ 300 million in 1995 dollars.

The tech industry’s culture of youthful egalitarianism demanded hoodies and jeans instead of suits and ties. Wall Street began to draw inspiration from Silicon Valley, favoring innovation and daring over the caution and sober judgment represented by the suit and tie, wrote Richard Thompson Ford in his recent book, Dress codes. In 2016, Wall Street giant JPMorgan Chase relaxed her famous rigid office dress code; Goldman Sachs followed suit, acknowledging the move was necessary to attract the best technological talents. From 2015 to 2019, sales of men’s suits fell 8%, and tie sales fell along with them.

Ties have slowly faded from the red carpets, a trend spearheaded by a new generation of Hollywood stars including Jared Leto, John Boyega, Donald Glover and Harry Styles. Presidential candidate Andrew Yang delved into his dot-com roots by appearing at the first Democratic debate of 2019 without tiea political step which launched not one, but two Twitter accounts claiming to be the missing garment. Although most of the male characters in the Emmy-nominated film Bridgerton Sporty starched ties appropriate to the setting of the Netflix shows of 1813, escape star Reg-Jean Page wears open-necked shirts for a sexy effect. In other words, today’s unconditional standards are starting to take hold even in period dramas. The monarchy could fall then. When Prince George, 7, showed up in the royal box at Wembley Stadium in London to watch Euro 2020 matches wearing a suit and tie, social media screamed scandal.

Indeed, the ties were receding long before COVID-19 turned business casual into business pajamas. Let’s face it, the tie is dead, the New York Post sung in 2016. And, in the summer of 2019, Philadelphia Magazine stated, The tie could finally be dead. Meanwhile, alternatives to links have multiplied. Henleys and collared grandpa shirts offered a compromise between overly casual T-shirts and overly formal dress shirts. The collared shirt, be it a tie-less button down or a polo shirt, has become the new standard of formality in many restaurants, schools and offices. Yet no one should confuse casual dress standards with the suspension of judgment on a working class and social status. Beneath his famous work hoodies, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg wears drab T-shirts, but they’re Custom made by Brunello Cucinelli and would have cost hundreds of dollars each.

Menswear will always have a place for caution and sober judgment, even if it may not necessarily be the workplace. Ties will continue to make appearances at weddings, graduations, funerals, trials and ceremonies, as well as anywhere where strict dress codes are still in effect, whether in country clubs or on the boats. cruise. Even Zuckerberg put a tie on testify before the Senate in 2018.

But that age-old tie between ties and power is also quickly unraveling. One of the Zuckerbergs the toughest questioners now holds the second highest office in the country. And she doesn’t wear a tie to work either.