Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hauge Stuns in Unexpected Bridesmaid Dress at Mother’s Wedding

After months of lockdown restrictions that have postponed the weddings of thousands of hopeful couples, it looks like wedding season is finally in full swing. READ: 5 Best Rooftop Wedding Venues in London for Stunning Panoramic Views Former Island of love Star Molly Mae The Hague took to social media on Saturday to share a series of stunning photos from her day as a bridesmaid with older sister Zoe for their mother’s wedding – and fans are obsessed with her dress. Loading the player … WATCH: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s Enduring Love Island Journey Taking to Instagram to share several moments of the special day, the blonde beauty and her lookalike sister were stunned in glamorous navy blue bridesmaid dresses. Complete with an elegant crisscross neckline and flattering open bust, the pairing duo looked flawless for the occasion in backless dresses to the floor. “Thank you @prettylittlething for designing mine and my sister’s beautiful bridesmaid dresses… so lucky,” Molly-Mae wrote, proving that high street weddings can be luxurious without a price tag. Breathtaking. The Mind-Blowing Threesome: Molly-Mae with Sister Zoe and Mum Debbie “Did you think I would ask @prettylittlething to design a bridesmaid dress for me without you being able to shop it as well?” The star teased, before hinting that a wedding collection is going to drop PLT in August. SHOP: 33 wedding dresses that look more expensive than they are Fans rushed to compliment the 22-year-old and her sister, taking advantage of the comments to leave a flurry of emojis below the post. The star wore a Pretty little thing bridesmaid dress “You are both absolutely gorgeous. Kudos to the bride and groom too,” wrote one fan, while another kindly shared, “The most beautiful sisters! Hope you had the best day.” A third fan commented: “How beautiful I’m just waiting for the pictures of you and Tommy now [heart emoji]”. Molly-Mae met her beau Tommy Fury on ITV Island of love, and the fan favorite couple have been together ever since. The beautiful star introduced the professional boxer as her “date forever” in an adorable selfie of the couple posted in her story. Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island If you’re looking to get inspired by Molly-Mae’s bridesmaid look, we’ve got you covered. Whether you are looking for silky floor-length dresses or fabulous sparkly numbers for your wedding day, HELLO! have compiled a stunning edition of bridesmaid dresses currently available on Main Street – plus they’re affordable too! WOW: Pretty bridesmaid dresses to fall in love with The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

