A man dresses as Bearsun walks from California to New York City in hopes of raising money for several charities. – ZachNews
By: Zachary Lopez (ZachNews):
Photo: Bearsun on Twitter (Courtesy):
San Bernardino County, California: A man made it his mission to raise funds for several charities by walking from California to New York City in disguise as Bearsun.
On Monday, July 5, 2021, 33-year-old Jesse Larios, better known as Bearsun, began his cross-country walking journey in the Little Tokyo neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles, California.
Jesse has traveled the California communities of Upland, Rancho Cucamonga, Hesperia, Victorville, Barstow, Newberry Springs and Ludlow.
As of Saturday, July 17, 2021, Jesse was walking along historic Route 66 near Amboy, Calif. And heading to Needles, Calif., At the start of the coming week.
Jesse plans to walk along historic Route 66 from California to Chicago, Illinois, then head east to New York City, New York; all in an effort to raise funds for the Autism Society for America, the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Active Minds, Villa Esperanza and Environmental Defends throughout her walking journey.
Jesse has done other walks like this in the past, including a walk from San Francisco, California, to Los Angeles, California, and competed in the Los Angeles Marathon in 2019 and 2020.
As on previous trips across the state, people follow Bearsun’s smooth journey across the country via social media and stop along the road to show support, take photos and donate water. drinkable.
Despite the extreme heat, dressing like Bearsun, and the long distances on foot, Jesse is determined to make it to the East Coast and help raise funds for several charities that help people and the environment.
*** For more information or if you wish to make a donation, visit the I Am Bearsun website: ***
*** You can also follow Bearsun’s journey via social networks: ***
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/iambearsun
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/iambearsun
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/iambearsun/
ZachNews and the community thank you for what you do, and wish you good luck and a safe journey as Bearsun, and hope that many people will donate.
ZachNews awaits Bearsun’s arrival in Needles, Calif., And will be streamed live on ZachNews on Facebook as soon as Bearsun arrives.
ZachNews hopes you will show your love and support for Bearsun when he arrives in Needles, California, and hopes you can donate to the multiple charities Bearsun is raising funds for during his journey.
***
Sources
2/ https://zachnews.net/2021/07/17/san-bernardino-county-ca-man-dress-as-bearsun-is-walking-from-california-to-new-york-in-hopes-of-raising-money-for-multiple-charities/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
