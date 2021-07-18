Everlane 2021 summer sale: our 9 favorite items

Have you ever wondered how to get amazing deals on summer clothes?

Take a walk up The Everlane site this Sunday to shop for their seasonal summer sales. Whether you’re looking for back-to-school outfits that will be the star of the hallway or a new office outfit for your late-fashion comeback to work in person, there’s something for everyone at Everlane.

Among the flagship products of the sale, we can mention the ReNew Strappy Sandal in a variety of colors for every summer look now a full 50% off the original price of $ 38 to just $ 19 and, for men, the ReNew Air Shorts will also be heavily reduced, priced at $ 35 instead of the original $ 50.

Whether it’s super soft jeans and a t-shirt for him or a flowy summer dress and stylish blazer for her, it is sure to be the summer sale. To see our favorites from the sale, keep scrolling for an in-depth look, then head over to the main page for the full list of fashion finds.

Everlan

Nothing could be simpler than blue jeans.

The Easy Jean is now on sale in two different colors for the summer sale, at just $ 42 each. Put on both denim blue and pair of bone white in your cart and make it the easiest purchase of the year.

Everlan

Spin through the rest of the summer with the pinafore dress, now on sale.

The classic dress will soon become a summer wardrobe staple, on sale in black and khaki brown. After slashing the original price by $ 22, consider using your savings and purchasing a pair of shoes for a complete summer look.

Everlan

We hope you don’t get tired of shopping yet.

The Fatigue Blazer is on sale now, slashing the original price by $ 16. The jacket is available in the above military green color called Bay Leaf and also in a medium brown called Walnut while stocks last.

Everlan

Don’t overlook this sale.

The off-the-shoulder bodysuit is a must-have for layering, going out or even lounging at home, because it is as comfortable as it is fashionable. The sale covers all four colors, so be sure to pick one in black, white, nude, and red for a pop of color.

Everlan

Feel as light as air even in the heat of summer.

The men’s t-shirt is made from 100% cotton and is lightweight enough to keep you feeling cool all day long. Make sure to add the black t-shirt to your cart, as well as the White and sage green versions, as they are now on sale for just $ 21 each.

Everlan

Replace your old, dingy sweatpants with a new pair of Everlane.

The ReNew Air pants are on sale for a limited time, offered in the light green color above, as well as a Putty shade in beige. The super-soft hoodies are part of the eco-friendly collection, made with 86% recycled polyester and 14% recycled spandex to keep you warm and the world a little healthier.

Everlan

There is nothing better than a matching set.

If you liked the pants above, you’ll be obsessed with the matching hoodie in the same recycled ReNew fabric. The Putty shade, a nude color, is on sale for the summer, now for just $ 48.

Everlan

Fancy some new summer shoes?

Check out the ReNew Strappy Sandal for the rest of the summer and many more to come. They’re made with eco-friendly recycled rubber and polyester, and the best part is that all five colors are on sale for half the ticket price.

Everlan

Use your platform for the right fashion.

The Forever Platform sneakers are on sale for the summer event, for under $ 50. The sale kicks come in the black color above, as well as a classic all white look and a fun light blue color in sea glass.