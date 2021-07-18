I was 10 blocks from my walk when I saw a tall man walking south





On Madison Avenue Dear Diary: The new ride began in November, a gray and frigid month that was all the more bleak as the job at Stamford that I had enjoyed for two years had moved to New York. I hate commuting, but when a boss who works you hard but makes you laugh asks you to try and pays your expenses to do it, that’s exactly what you do. The Madison Avenue bus had a line a block long, sometimes longer, in the morning. At first I decided to walk the 14 blocks north rather than wait. I would go straight up to Madison to avoid having to dodge the crowds near St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Rockefeller Center. One morning I was 10 blocks away when I saw a tall man heading south with a long coat draped over his shoulder. He was tanned, with excellent posture, a serene demeanor, and a few men who weren’t so visually impressive walked alongside him.

From then on, I saw him every morning in the same block at the same time. One day he smiled at me and nodded, and I, flattered, did the same. After that, this sleek and seemingly mysterious man repeated the smile and nod every day, and I came to rely on seeing him to improve my mood every morning, which he did. I eventually left work for one closer to home, but the image of this man stayed fresh in my mind. I had no idea who he was, but imagined he must be someone important because of his clothes and his confident demeanor. It was. The newspaper once featured photographs of people attending the opening of a museum exhibit, and there it was: Halston. Aimee Harrison Quick cut Dear Diary: I was in a hair salon in Midtown. There was a sign on the door that said he was expressing haircuts. An older man walked in, described how he wanted to have his hair cut, and immediately fell asleep in the chair.

Fifteen minutes later the sound of the hair dryer woke him up. It was fast indeed, he said. Sergii pershyn Iagos Land Dear Diary: It was a few years ago, and we had four front row seats on the central balcony for a performance of Othello at the Metropolitan Opera. A young couple who did not know opera accepted an invitation to join us. During the cab ride from the restaurant where we dined to Lincoln Center, we unraveled the intrigue for our companions. With four passengers in the cabin, I sat in the front seat and recounted in the back. The arrival of taxis at the Met coincided with my account of Iagos’ plot on the hidden handkerchief. I tried to hand the prize over to the driver as we got ready to go out. He stopped me.

Nobody leaves until I hear the end, he said. Vern Schramm Novocaine Dear Diary: My dentist had been trying to save a large molar for weeks. One Tuesday, I called him in great pain, and he pulled it out the next day. If you’ve ever had a tooth extracted, you know that the dentist or surgeon does a few stitches and covers the opening with gauze that you replace every hour. After leaving the dentist’s office, I got into the elevator. There was a woman standing diagonally across from me. Your boot laces are undone, she said. I know, I scrambled the gauze and the Novocain. I just had a tooth pulled out and I have gauze pads. I can’t bend over. But you’re going to trip and fall, she said. It will be fine. Let me tie it up for you. No, it’s not necessary, I said, but thank you.

She knelt down, tied the loosened laces of one of my boots and tightened the laces of the other. It’s so nice of you, I say. Thank you. Now you won’t trip again, she said as the elevator opened downstairs. Arthur davis Collar border Dear Diary: I was in the city on business from California. The freezing December air hit me as I left my hotel in the morning. While waiting for a brisk walk to the office, I buttoned my coat and motioned to the doorman who offered to call me a cab. I walked up Madison Avenue. It was a longer walk than I expected, so I picked up my pace. Red light. Green light. Market. I was about to walk off the sidewalk with my foot in the air when I felt myself being pulled back violently by the collar of my coat. A wall of yellow cabs streaked through the intersection. Shaken, I turned around. There he was: a tall man with a red Santa hat. Ma’am, he said exasperatedly, you must be from California. Seal of Nanki

