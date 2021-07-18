Fashion
Stephy Fung: the artist behind the first 3D Qipao
Digital pioneer Stephy Fung is next creative to feature in Jing Daily community of individuals shaping China’s booming fashion industry. This section features industry leaders contributing to national and global fashion communities, from creatives and influencers to business leaders, meet the artist behind the first 3D qipiaoes and entrepreneurs.
With free time during confinement, the 3D artist Stephanie Fung learned herself Wonderful Designer, popular software used to create dynamic clothing for video games and virtual reality experiences. Little did she know the story would conspire to place her firmly at the center of a pandemic-accelerated digital fashion revolution.
The London-based Fung, of Chinese origin of British origin, has been honing his technical art in motion design since 2017. Today, as an accomplished designer, his skills range from motion design programs like Cinema4D to software by animation like Houdini.
She is known to digitally bring adjusted qipao to life. In fact, the traditional Chinese dress was one of the first digital garments the designer returned, and her pioneering collection in striking shades of purple, emerald green and royal blue can be seen and worn on the international multi-brand retailer site. , Dress X.
Thanks to her dynamic, mixed aesthetic, she has already received commissions from The Face, made a Top 20 in The Manufacturer and adidas x Karlie Kloss digital fashion competition, and has attracted top clients such as Jo Malone and Selfridges. . In addition, his work has received critical acclaim from HypeBeast, Nylon feeder, and Refinery 29 in his rapid rise to glory.
2021 will see her continue to create NFTs, and here, Daily Jing learns how Fung uses technology to explore her Chinese heritage and what it means to be a digital fashion designer.
What is your background and how did you come to work in digital?
I am a 3D artist who studied graphic design at the University of the Arts in London (UAL). My background is not in fashion, but I have always been interested in it. My technical skills are self-taught, and I have Youtube to thank for that! It wasn’t until I worked on a project with Digi.gxl and became part of a team of talented digital fashion designers that I discovered that digital fashion is a thing.
From The New Order: Selfridges x Digi.gxl project, I was inspired to learn how to do digital fashion, as it was complementary to my 3D skills. So I took it upon myself in 2020 to learn how to use Marvelous Designer, and the rest is history.
What excites you the most about digital media and the 3D sector?
I work in the 3D industry but, more specifically, I recently dove into the 3D digital fashion scene, where it’s still very new. There aren’t many people with 3D and digital skills, only a handful of us. What turns me on the most [about it] is that in the digital realm there are no rules and no borders like in real life you can create whatever you want, even if it doesn’t make sense.
What is your aesthetic gaze, and how do you integrate it into your visual practice?
I am very proud of traditional Chinese clothes and patterns. They have such a rich history behind them, and the colors are always so vivid and beautiful. Growing up as a child in Britain, I didn’t care about my Chinese roots until I became an adult. [Now] I use my art as a way to reconnect with my heritage to educate not only myself but my audience as well.
Where do you get your cultural inspiration from?
I won’t lie, I hardly read books. I tend to watch a lot of movies and videos for inspiration. One drama that recently caught my attention for its beautiful clothes and set design is “The Untamed”, a Chinese period drama. Other than that, a lot of my cultural inspiration comes from my travels in Asia, which I miss dearly.
You’ve worked with amazing clients before. What was your most interesting project?
My favorite project is to work for Jo Malone for his Spring Artist series. They asked me to interpret Spring in my style, so I took inspiration from three Tang Dynasty poems and recreated them as an abstract 3D visual. It turned out to be a beautiful harmony between modern techniques and traditional poems.
As the demand for this new digital medium increases, what challenges do you face when working with clients?
It depends on the customer. I have had clients who have given me full creative control over what I create, and I have had clients who have hired me to do specific things.
There is usually no perfect customer. But one thing that can be difficult to convey is to communicate your idea over the Internet. It is important to show the client as much as possible and let them enter your vision, so that they understand your choices and thoughts.
What inspired you to create the qipao collection, and what was the concept behind?
I wanted my collection to celebrate my Chinese culture. The digital qipao was one of the first digital clothes I made, and I wanted to create it for more people to wear online. You can see it and wear it on the Dress X website.
Speaking of which, how do you think the pandemic made fashion more democratic?
Digital fashion has accelerated. More fashion brands had to dive into this world because it was not possible to continue doing physical fashion during the pandemic. Digital fashion will continue to grow and I can’t wait to see where it ends.
Finally, any advice for future digital fashionistas?
Work hard, be humble, and don’t stop learning. I believe that these values will allow people to be more curious and creative in their work.
Sources
2/ https://jingdaily.com/stephy-fung-digital-fashion-chinese-qipao/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]