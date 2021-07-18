Stephy Fung: the artist behind the first 3D Qipao

Digital pioneer Stephy Fung is next creative to feature in Jing Daily community of individuals shaping China’s booming fashion industry. This section features industry leaders contributing to national and global fashion communities, from creatives and influencers to business leaders, meet the artist behind the first 3D qipiaoes and entrepreneurs.

With free time during confinement, the 3D artist Stephanie Fung learned herself Wonderful Designer, popular software used to create dynamic clothing for video games and virtual reality experiences. Little did she know the story would conspire to place her firmly at the center of a pandemic-accelerated digital fashion revolution.

The London-based Fung, of Chinese origin of British origin, has been honing his technical art in motion design since 2017. Today, as an accomplished designer, his skills range from motion design programs like Cinema4D to software by animation like Houdini.

She is known to digitally bring adjusted qipao to life. In fact, the traditional Chinese dress was one of the first digital garments the designer returned, and her pioneering collection in striking shades of purple, emerald green and royal blue can be seen and worn on the international multi-brand retailer site. , Dress X.

Thanks to her dynamic, mixed aesthetic, she has already received commissions from The Face, made a Top 20 in The Manufacturer and adidas x Karlie Kloss digital fashion competition, and has attracted top clients such as Jo Malone and Selfridges. . In addition, his work has received critical acclaim from HypeBeast, Nylon feeder, and Refinery 29 in his rapid rise to glory.

2021 will see her continue to create NFTs, and here, Daily Jing learns how Fung uses technology to explore her Chinese heritage and what it means to be a digital fashion designer.

What is your background and how did you come to work in digital?

I am a 3D artist who studied graphic design at the University of the Arts in London (UAL). My background is not in fashion, but I have always been interested in it. My technical skills are self-taught, and I have Youtube to thank for that! It wasn’t until I worked on a project with Digi.gxl and became part of a team of talented digital fashion designers that I discovered that digital fashion is a thing.

From The New Order: Selfridges x Digi.gxl project, I was inspired to learn how to do digital fashion, as it was complementary to my 3D skills. So I took it upon myself in 2020 to learn how to use Marvelous Designer, and the rest is history.

What excites you the most about digital media and the 3D sector?

I work in the 3D industry but, more specifically, I recently dove into the 3D digital fashion scene, where it’s still very new. There aren’t many people with 3D and digital skills, only a handful of us. What turns me on the most [about it] is that in the digital realm there are no rules and no borders like in real life you can create whatever you want, even if it doesn’t make sense.

What is your aesthetic gaze, and how do you integrate it into your visual practice?

I am very proud of traditional Chinese clothes and patterns. They have such a rich history behind them, and the colors are always so vivid and beautiful. Growing up as a child in Britain, I didn’t care about my Chinese roots until I became an adult. [Now] I use my art as a way to reconnect with my heritage to educate not only myself but my audience as well.

Where do you get your cultural inspiration from?

I won’t lie, I hardly read books. I tend to watch a lot of movies and videos for inspiration. One drama that recently caught my attention for its beautiful clothes and set design is “The Untamed”, a Chinese period drama. Other than that, a lot of my cultural inspiration comes from my travels in Asia, which I miss dearly.

You’ve worked with amazing clients before. What was your most interesting project?

My favorite project is to work for Jo Malone for his Spring Artist series. They asked me to interpret Spring in my style, so I took inspiration from three Tang Dynasty poems and recreated them as an abstract 3D visual. It turned out to be a beautiful harmony between modern techniques and traditional poems.

As the demand for this new digital medium increases, what challenges do you face when working with clients?

It depends on the customer. I have had clients who have given me full creative control over what I create, and I have had clients who have hired me to do specific things.

There is usually no perfect customer. But one thing that can be difficult to convey is to communicate your idea over the Internet. It is important to show the client as much as possible and let them enter your vision, so that they understand your choices and thoughts.

What inspired you to create the qipao collection, and what was the concept behind?

I wanted my collection to celebrate my Chinese culture. The digital qipao was one of the first digital clothes I made, and I wanted to create it for more people to wear online. You can see it and wear it on the Dress X website.