Etro announces strategic partnership with L Catterton Europe

MILAN and GREENWICH, Connecticut., July 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Etro (“Etro” or the “Company”), the global luxury fashion house, today announced that it has entered into a binding partnership agreement with L Catterton, the world’s largest consumer-focused private equity firm. Under the terms of the agreement, L Catterton Europe will acquire a majority stake in the Company, while the Etro family will retain a significant minority. Founder of Etro Gerolamo Etro will be appointed Chairman of the Company.

Founded in Milan in 1968 as a textile company, Etro is widely known for its iconic paisley pattern and bold travel-inspired designs, and has a rich heritage of interpreting iconic aesthetic beauty on precious fabrics with a distinctive Italian imprint in terms of of style and craftsmanship. The Company today represents a growing business with a number of diverse product categories, including women’s and men’s fashion, accessories, beauty and fragrances, and home goods. For almost 55 years, the Etro family have owned the business and established its unique, family-friendly brand DNA, which has resulted in notable recognition from customers. With a strong global distribution footprint, Etro has a presence in around 140 high-end retail stores and is a notable feature among many luxury department stores and e-merchants around the world.

By leveraging L With Catterton’s deep investment expertise, category insight, consumer insight and strategic relationship with LVMH, Etro will be poised to experience significant growth to become one of the leading premium brands in all product categories. With an experience of more than 30 years of partnership with luxury and fashion brands around the world, L Catterton will support Etro in enhancing its brand strategy to grow its customer base and reach younger generations of consumers by continuing to interpret its style in new and modern ways, while expanding into new categories and further strengthening its roots. Italian. The partnership will also allow Etro to enhance its digital presence and boost its global expansion, with a focus on the significant opportunity to Asia.

“My family and I are very proud to have made Etro a strong luxury brand that resonates with consumers around the world,” said the founder and president of Etro. Gerolamo Etro. “L Catterton has a common vision and unique appreciation for our business, and the firm takes the same partnership approach as our family. After nearly 55 years under our leadership, we believe that with L Catterton, Etro can enter its next chapter of growth and solidify its place among the great sustainable luxury houses. We are delighted to work with L The Catterton team bring their in-depth knowledge of the fashion category, as well as a proven track record in supporting the international development of distinctive brands, taking Etro to new heights. “

“We are honored to welcome such a respected and iconic fashion brand to the L Catterton and we are delighted to partner with the Etro family for the next phase of the company’s evolution, ”said Luigi Feola, managing partner, head of Europe at L Catterton. “We are convinced that with our vast global network and our experience in the creation of fashion brands, Etro will be well placed to become an international power and a leader in its category. “

The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of the year. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Gerolamo Etro in 1968 and headquartered in Milan, Etro is today a world famous luxury brand with global reach and consumer recognition. Etro’s global footprint is built on a pervasive multi-channel retail strategy that makes the brand’s offering available globally, starting with approximately 140 brand flagship stores in more than 58 countries across Europe, United States, Russia, Middle East and APAC. Milan, London, Paris, new York, Beijing, and Tokyo are among the main capitals where Etro has established its strong presence through prestigious real estate locations positioned on the prime streets of the luxury shopping map. Etro’s distribution network extends further with around 20 travel retail doors, extending the brand’s shopping experience to major international hubs, and through a careful wholesale selection of premier department stores and multi-brand boutiques. plan. In addition, e-commerce is playing an increasingly central role in Etro’s journey directly to consumers across continents, with e-commerce directly operated by the brand currently operational nationwide. Europe, United States, and Japan, while simultaneously developing exclusive collaborations with the most influential digital marketplaces on an international scale.

With about $ 30 billion equity through its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the world’s largest consumer-focused private equity firm. L The Catterton team of nearly 200 investment and operations professionals partner with leadership teams around the world to execute strategic plans to drive growth by leveraging ” in-depth knowledge of categories, operational excellence and a vast network of partnerships. Since 1989, the company has made more than 250 investments in leading consumer brands. For more information on L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

