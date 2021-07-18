Quick Anti-Aging Products and Grooming Tips for Men – Robb Report

There is no shortage of guys who would like to look a few years younger, but not as many of us are ready to go under the knife. If you are among those who are opposed to plastic surgery, don’t worry – there are still a few things you can do to cheat Old Father Time.

The tips, tricks, and miracle products below won’t completely erase your clock, but they will make a difference. And when it comes to looking younger, every little bit counts, right?

Forget the scalpel and say goodbye to the syringe. Here are some completely non-invasive ways to give yourself a (almost instant) facelift.

Lose the beard

Photokitas / Adobe

Facial hair can make a man look distinguished and cover a variety of blemishes, but many studies show that it’s also the fastest way to add a few years to your age.

In a 2012 article published in the journal Behavioral ecologyAustralian environmentalist Barnaby Dixson and Canadian psychologist Paul Vasey concluded that beards made men look “much older” than they were. Another arguably less scientific survey published in The daily mail two years later, it was discovered that a full beard can add – wait – up to 10 years to a man’s actual age, while a mustache adds five and a goatee adds four. A message? You shave, you save, a few precious years anyway.

Get a (fake) tan

Jacques Read

A sun-induced tan can be the skin’s worst enemy (UV rays are responsible for most of premature aging), but a fake tan is a man’s best friend. “Using self-tanner makes skin look younger by leveling out shadows, hiding dark circles and pigmentation, and generally making skin appear healthier and more toned,” says self-tanning expert James Read, who has tanned more celebrities than the Californian sun. Most tanning products take hours to develop, but Read’s Instant Bronzing Mist is lightly tinted, so it offers some color right away, while a deeper color develops later. (Ryan Reynolds is apparently a huge fan.)

“With guys, less is always more,” Read says. “You want to build up your tan gradually, rather than going all out. “For a perfect result, he suggests delicately exfoliating the skin first with a scrub (we like Patricks FS1 Crushed Diamond Face Scrub) and applying a thin layer of moisturizer before your self-tan.

If you need to shave on tan day, he suggests rubbing an ice cube on the skin after shaving, to close the pores, patting with a paper tissue and only then applying the tan. It also has a great tip for knowing when you’ve reached your “tan peak”. “Taking a selfie with your phone, with the flash on, is a great way to see what your color looks like,” he says.

Make your eyebrows

Tweezers

Aside from asking that music be refused in bars, few things age a man like wandering eyebrows. Let them get bushy or ignore stray animals and you might as well write “Mr. Burns on your forehead.”

A tidy forehead, subtly drawn from below, on the other hand, opens the whole face. “It’s the equivalent of a non-surgical facelift and can make a real difference,” says makeup artist Luke Stephens, who is no stranger to prepping men’s eyebrows for celebrity photoshoots.

If you’re new to brow shaping, consider professional eyebrow shaping to begin with (many eyebrow bars now offer their services to men, but be sure to pick one as Sania Brow Bar in New York, who has the experience of giving guys natural-looking results). It will cost you around $ 75.

Depending on the density of your eyebrows and how fast your hair grows, you may need to see a professional once a month. Keep your brows under control between appointments with the right tools, like Tweezerman’s Eyebrow Grooming Kit

To pluck, use the tweezers to grab one hair at a time (get as close as possible to the base of the hair) and remove in one quick motion, in the direction of hair growth. “Try picking after a shower,” Stephens says. “That way the steam will have helped soften the skin and hair and the hair will be slightly easier to pull out. “

Finish by brushing them into shape with a product like Tom Ford Men’s Gel Eyebrow Comb. Not only does it help shape your brows, but it also contains a universally flattering pop of color to give them definition as well.

Protect your neck

Strivectin, Dermalogica

We’re so focused on our faces that it’s easy to forget that our necks often need a little attention too. “Neck skin is thinner and undergoes a lot of mechanical stress from facial and upper body movements, so it’s worth including it at every step of your skin care regimen if you want to minimize the risk. premature aging, ”says Evans.

Give yours a five-minute daily workout with Innovative Neck Fit Contour Serum by Dermalogica which, in addition to using the “Flex Lift Contour technology” which acts as an invisible mesh to immediately tighten the skin, uses a metal roller delivery system to massage the skin, increasing blood flow and lymphatic drainage. “Mechanobiology research shows a positive response of the skin at the cellular level to physical ‘stress’ applied during massage with a tool,” explains Evans. StiveVectin Neck Firming Serum Roller works similarly.

Apply a filter

Laboratory series

We all know how applying filters to our Instagram photos can smooth out wrinkles and remove blemishes. And to some extent, you can do it on your face as well, thanks to products that use blur technology and light-reflecting particles.

“These work by manipulating the light and the way it bounces off the skin to give the illusion of even skin tone and glow,” says Victoria Evans, Education Manager at Dermalogica. “When you have an uneven skin tone, darker, drier areas of skin absorb light, making it flat and dull. The smoother the skin surface and the more hydrated it is, the more evenly light will be reflected evenly and the more youthful it will appear.

For an instant “blur” effect, try Lab Series Instant Filter Moisturizer that instantly corrects redness, evens skin tone, and acts much like a real-time digital filter for your face, and products like Ole Henriksen Bakuchiol anti-wrinkle eye cream gel. They won’t make your face look like a Pixar character, but we see this as a bonus.

Try a sneaky ‘instant’ fix

Skin doctors

There are few true topical alternatives to cosmetic surgery. If there were, we would all look like sophomores in college. There are, however, many “instant fixes” whose skin-firming ingredients use a web-like matrix that sits on the skin and smoothes fine lines as it dries. Skin Doctors Instant Face Lift and StriVectin Hyperlift Eye ™ Instant Fixation both work this way and tighten the skin in a matter of minutes. They can’t work wonders and the results are strictly temporary, but they’re handy if you want to look a little better in profile photos or family photos.

If all else fails, try makeup

Men’s war paint

In many ways, a man’s facial skin looks a bit like the paint on his car – the more scratches, dents, and rust spots visible, the older it tends to look. The solution? Disguise telltale age-related imperfections like uneven pigmentation, broken capillaries and dark circles under the eyes with one of the many cosmetics for men.

A key weapon in your anti-aging arsenal should be a concealer. “These are the jack-of-all-trades in your kit and the most versatile makeup product for men,” says Danny Gray, founder of War Paint For Men, who says a large portion of the brand’s customers are men in their 40s want to look younger on Zoom calls.

Their War paint concealer comes in shades to suit all skin tones and can be applied with your fingertips or blended with a Face Sponge.

“Apply in daylight if you can, as this not only gives you the most accurate reflection of your face, but also makes it easier to see when something isn’t completely blended,” he suggests. . Tom Ford concealer for men it is also good, as it is Stryx Corrector Tool, while Chanel Boy Corrector comes in eight complexion correcting shades. If you’re still nervous about the concept of men’s makeup, think of it like, you know, a cover-up.