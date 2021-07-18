Zara Tindall turns heads in stylish minidress at British Grand Prix



















July 18, 2021 – 3:00 p.m. BST



Megan Taurus Zara Tindall wowed royal fans after stepping out in an elegant floral gown at the British Grand Prix with her husband, Mike Tindall. See her superb outfit!

Go out in style, Zara Tindall just made a surprise appearance at the British Grand Prix alongside her husband, Mike Tindall. Enjoying a day at The Green Room at Silverstone Racecourse, that of Princess Anne her daughter donned an elegant floral dress, while former rugby pro Mike opted for a plaid shirt and cream cargo shorts. RELATED: Zara Tindall Nails Her Sailor-Chic Look in Stunning New Photos The stylish couple stepped out to Silverstone dressed for the scorching weather The Queen’s elegant granddaughter took advantage of the scorching Sunday weather, opting for a sophisticated mini dress, featuring button-down details, a high neckline and delicate ruffled sleeves. Although the glamorous mother-of-three is a member of the royal family, the Olympian doesn’t have to strictly follow royal fashion protocol only wear dresses that drop four inches above the knee or more, especially for resting occasions. Princess Anne’s daughter dazzled by flowers Wearing her blonde hair in a sleek, glamorous ponytail, Zara went for natural, rosy makeup, combining neutral eyeshadow with a subtle touch of blush and a matte nude lip. READ: Lady Sarah Chatto twins with bridesmaid Zara Tindall in stunning wedding photos GET THE LOOK: Harlequin Floral Mini Dress, £ 295, Self employed BUY NOW Also in attendance, The Earl and Countess of Wessex traveled to the Formula 1 event to meet Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo and the entire McLaren team, thanking them for their support of the Duke of Edinburgh Award. The Duke of Edinburgh’s Prize and the ‘Do It 4 Youth’ mark are featured on Norris and Ricciardo’s McLaren MCL35M Formula 1 cars at the 2021 British Grand Prix, a sentimental touch that the entire Royal Family will surely appreciate. doubt. MORE: Zara Tindall’s Amazing New Handbag Comes In 16 Colors Sports fans Zara and Mike were last seen together at Wimbledon We last spotted sports fans Zara and Mike at Wimbledon earlier this month, as they joined celebrities and royals for the ninth day of the tennis tournament. Color coordinated in blue outfits, Zara donned a navy striped shirt dress by Ralph Lauren that was perfectly complemented by Mike’s pale blue jacket and a navy patterned tie. The outing came just months after the Tindalls became parents for the third time this year, with the birth of their son, Lucas, on March 21. They also have two daughters, Mia, seven, and Lena, three. In less than two weeks, Zara and Mike will also be celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary on July 30. Originally getting married at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 2011, the bride wore a dress designed by Stewart Parvin and borrowed the Meander Tiara. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

