Lorain School Dress Code Rules Are Loosening, CEO Says | Way of life





Lorain City Schools students will have a dress code upon their return for an in-person learning at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The district made extensive use of distance learning during the 2020-21 school year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Students will return in person full time for the 2021-2022 school year, with simpler rules for what to wear. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lorain schools did not have a dress code. This sparked a conversation in the community about student clothing, said Jeff Graham, CEO / Superintendent of Lorain Schools. There were strong reasons we did what we did, ”Graham said. “Basically, we think it will create a healthier culture and take the stress out of our parents. “ This summer, Graham announced that the changes were coming and Lorain Schools social media posted the information. But, school officials still receive a lot of questions from families getting ready for their back-to-school shopping, he said. the last states of politics: The schools in the town of Lorain recognize that the dress style and attire of each student is a manifestation of personal style and individual preferences. The following guidelines were created to relax the student dress code for the 21/22 school year to ensure that back to school is seen as a fun time, with less financial burden on our families. In part, politics states that students must wear shirts with pants or a skirt and shoes. Clothing must cover underwear and appropriate footwear is mandatory at all times. Specialized courses may require special attire, such as sports uniforms or safety gear. Clothing must not represent or advertise the consumption of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana or other drugs. Nudity, sexual acts and hate speech are prohibited. Pajama pants, slippers and headwear are not allowed. Hoodies are allowed, but hoodies are not allowed. All the rules are displayed on loraineschools.org.

