When I stopped worrying about the size, I found my perfect dress





I bought a dress for $ 200 the other day. I know, I know, I’m working on Vogue, so this may sound like a comparable statement to converting oxygen to carbon dioxide, but let me explain. In fact, I haven’t historically spent a lot of money on clothes, in part because other things (like takeout, natural wine, and Lyfts at clubs I don’t really want to go) seem always come first, and in part because, to be honest, I’m almost always on a diet, dutifully plugging my meals and exercise units into Weight Watchers, and dreaming of the day when my body will finally magically become bigger. small. What’s the point of buying chic clothes that will soon be too big?, I wonder, ignoring a) the possibility of making and b) the long-term futility of most diets. When I buy clothes, they normally come from Beacon’s Closet or Poshmark or some other resale store, because, well … diet-culture hell, but I’m also cheap. I wish I could say I was writing this from the arched perspective of having finally given up my diet habits and accepted myself, but… come on. What I’ve done recently, though, is I deserve something that makes me feel really, really good when I’m wearing it. My birthday is approaching in a week, so in accordance with my former colleague Estelle Tang’s system of buying a year “birthday dress”, I clicked buy on a lime green dress from Wray, a New York-based clothing line that offers sizes from XXS to 6XL. I wore my new dress for what I like to call “Emma’s Day” last weekend, I put it on to walk from Bed-Stuy to Carroll Gardens for new books, a fruit lunch. by the sea, an afternoon alone Zola, and a party or two in the evening. All the while, I felt like I was someone else ** someone who had made an effort for their appearance ** but also more “me” than I had been in years. month. Over the past few months, I was one of many to fall victim to a pandemic “blabla” bandage, rarely changing from the same old torn leggings (or bike shorts, during the warmer months). ), and putting on something new and giving myself a day at the risk of sounding like a cliché to sink into a hot tub set to the ideal temperature. The skirt of my new dress flared dramatically, the puffed sleeves added a touch of whimsy, and when my waiter at the oyster bar complimented the shade of green in the dress, I gratefully accepted it without offer one of my branded self-deprecating deviations. When I started to feel guilty about spending two hundred dollars on a dress while I have car insurance payments and a move across the country to fund, I remembered Acute. Specifically, the third episode of the first season of the Hulu show directed by Aidy Bryant, in which protagonist Annie (Bryant) spots a dazzling woman on the street. The woman, who is played by plus-size model Hunter McGrady, is unmistakably fat and dressed in a scarlet jumpsuit, eye-catching accessories, and carefully styled hairstyle and makeup. Unable to stop, Annie quietly follows the woman as she walks into a flower shop, apparently just to buy something that would make her happy.

