Sophie Wessex looks glamorous in a trendy summer dress at the British Grand Prix

Fiona neighborhood The Countess of Wessex looked stunning in a trendy summer dress as she stepped out of the British Grand Prix with her husband Prince Edward. See her outfit

The Countess of Wessex looked lovely in an elegant red and white maxi dress as she was pictured at the British Grand Prix alongside her husband Prince Edward on Sunday. MORE: 14 Times The Countess Of Wessex Seduced In A Tiara Braving the scorching temperatures, Sophie chose to wear a white sleeveless dress with a red print, adding a pair of chic white wedges and an oversized clutch for the hot weekends. Sophie and her husband Prince Edward joined the McLaren team at Silverstone Stepping out at Silverstone, the glamorous royal wore her blonde hair in loose curls, accessorized with simple studs, a dazzling pearl necklace and a pair of chic black sunglasses. Since the current coronavirus restrictions have yet to be lifted, Sophie’s look wasn’t complete without a perfectly styled red mask that matched her pristine red and white ensemble. The Earl and Countess attended the Formula 1 event to meet Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo and the whole McLaren team to thank them for their support for the Duke of Edinburgh Prize ‘Do It 4 Youth’ challenge. The stunned countess in an elegant dress and white wedge heels McLaren Racing is teaming up with the Duke of Edinburgh Award to support the project, which raises funds to enable an additional one million young people from the hardest-hit communities to participate in DofE. MORE: Why Prince Edward & Sophie Wessex Will Never Give Up The £ 30million Royal House The Duke of Edinburgh’s Prize and the ‘Do It 4 Youth’ brand appear on Norris and Ricciardo’s McLaren MCL35M Formula 1 cars at the 2021 British Grand Prix – and without a doubt, Sophie and Edward were delighted to see him in person. GET THE LOOK: White wedge espadrilles, £ 19.99, New look BUY NOW Of course, carrying on the legacy of the DofE Prize is important to the royal couple and the rest of their family, in honor of the late Prince Philip. MORE: 10 Times Members Of The Royal Family Made Us Emotional With Their Sweet Sentimental Jewelry The last time we saw Sophie was at Wimbledon, when she seduced in her cute midi dress from Me + Em – with a new bouncy brushing. Sophie recently wowed at Wimbledon The royal typically wears her shoulder-length hair loose and natural, but she appears to have added tighter curls for her visit to Center Court. For her Wimbledon outfit, Sophie accessorized her dress with her Cartier sunglasses, a Sophie Habsburg clutch and delicate jewelry. She paired her bouncy hairstyle with soft, natural makeup. We can’t wait to see what she’ll wear next! The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

