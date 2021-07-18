Julianne Hough dazzles in a stunning cutout dress



















July 18, 2021 – 3:20 PM BST



Brandi fowler Julianne Hough dazzles in a jaw-dropping cutout gown – and the Safe Haven star’s glam selfie of the evening has fans going wild.

Whether she’s wearing a bikini or a dreamy summer dress, Julianne Hough has proven that she can turn heads in any look. But the Safe Haven The star took things up a notch when she attended the 27th amfAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival in France this weekend, looking ethereal in a stunning champagne-hued Nicolas Jebran silk dress with a cutout on the front and a beautiful train. RELATED: Julianne Hough Sizzles in Metallic Las Vegas Minidress With BFF Nina Dobrev For Special Reason Julianne kept her jewelry to a minimum, accessorizing the look with Bulgari diamond and gold bracelets and dainty earrings. She finished off her ensemble with a metallic gold clutch bag. Julianne looked amazing in a Nicolas Jebran dress Fans went wild when the Dance with the star alum shared snaps of herself in a post on Instagram, which showed her wearing the look and posing with her best friend Nina Dobrev, as she revealed the appearance marked a major milestone for her. SHOP: Julianne Hough stuns in makeup-free selfie in unicorn pajamas that we want too MORE: Julianne Hough’s Latest Look Is Nothing You Would Expect – And We’re Obsessed “First red carpet in what seems like a lifetime, and I couldn’t be happier to support amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research,” Julianne captioned. Julianne’s best friend and business partner Nina Dobrev stunned in a daring black dress Nina also looked amazing in a structured black strapless Monot dress topped with a plunging neckline and a thigh slit. “You are so beautiful. Honestly breathtaking,” wrote one fan. “You and Nina really killed the rug,” added another. RELATED: Julianne Hough Played Golf in a Look You Never Would Expect Julianne then shared a jaw-dropping glam selfie video from the night, which gave fans a close-up of her natural makeup and tender pink lip. Julianne’s glam selfie looks next level gorgeous Nina and Julianne also had an epic girls’ night out together when they traveled to Las Vegas earlier this month for a special party as they celebrated a new partnership for their company Fresh Vine Wine. The dance pro looked gorgeous as she struck a pose next to the Lucky day star in a metallic gold mini dress. Nina, meanwhile, was dazzled by a colorful sequin skirt which she teamed with a black sleeveless top (and then added a red and white striped sweater to her look). The duo were stunned on a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate a new partnership for their Fresh Vine Wine business Julianne shared several photos and videos from their boss’s night out in an Instagram post, which included a clip of Nina pretending to pour a bottle of wine into her mouth. “What happens when best friends take a flight to Vegas?” Big things! I’m talking wholesale Billboard, ”Julianne captioned. “@Nina and I had a blast taking Vegas by storm with a little dancing, laughing and lots of @freshvinewine. We are delighted with the new #freshvinewine partnership with @resortsworldlv! See you soon, Vegas. The duo have been friends for over a decade and launched their business on March 22. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

