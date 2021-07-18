Vogue Williams wows in a pale pink dress

She always knows how to make an awesome display.

And Vogue Williams, 35, was the epitome of the chic Barbie girl on Sunday as she arrived to work at Heart FM studios.

The presenter looked stunning in an all-pink ensemble as she stepped out in the capital this weekend with oversized accessories completing the look.

Vogue wore a hot pink dress as she traveled through London to work, the sleeves of which featured long, flowing tassels.

At her feet, Vogue wore a pair of sheer heels with studs along each of the straps.

Accessorizing her look, Vogue opted for a pair of pink sunglasses to match her outfit and a large pair of heart-shaped earrings.

She also smiled as she carried a small white purse in her left hand.

Her appearance comes after being banned from the Made In Chelsea show – the show that propelled her husband Spencer Matthews to fame.

Speaking with MailOnline, the Irish TV and radio host who has been married to Spencer, 32, since 2018, said the veteran structured reality series – which has been airing since 2011 – is not her thing.

When asked if she would appear alongside Spencer if ever asked to return, she insisted, “Not in a million years, never ever, not at all, 100% no!

“And I think Spencer wouldn’t say more than I!” It was great for him back then, but we’re at completely different times in our lives. I don’t even think we would do our own show again … ‘

Fashion statement: To accessorize her look, Vogue opted for a pair of pink lens sunglasses to match her outfit and a large pair of heart-shaped earrings

The couple had their own show – Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two – as well as a follow-up series – Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too – which tracked their nuptials and the birth of their son Theodore, who is now two years old.

They have since welcomed their 11-month-old daughter Gigi, but it looks like another show is out of place.

The couple also host a podcast together, but Vogue says she is “even lucky to get away with it” because he’s so busy with his soft drink business, CleanCo.

“He’s no longer interested in watching TV.” He works full time on CleanCo. He is at the office every day! she said.