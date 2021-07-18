Lewis Hamilton wins eighth British Grand Prix in controversial fashion after crash with Max Verstappen





In front of 140,000 fans at Silverstone, Hamilton took the lead for the first time with just three laps to go. Having been more than 10 seconds behind Charles Leclerc at one point, the seven-time world champion cut Copse’s turn to force the Ferrari to pull away and make a mistake. The most important moment of the day happened in the same turn on the first lap. Hamilton started in second place on the grid behind Verstappen and was soon in the midst of an exhilarating brawl with his title rival in Red Bull. The two men exchanged heads throughout the first lap. By the time they approached Copse, Hamilton had pretty much nudged his nose forward only for Vertsappen to come and yell outside and head for the top of the corners. Neither man gave in. Hamilton’s left forward came into contact with Verstappens’ right-back. The Briton suffered minor damage. The Dutchman was sent off the track, through gravel and into the tire barrier at a frightening pace. READ MORE A red flag interrupted the race while repair work was being carried out on the license. Verstappen waved to the crowd but his race was over. Hamilton was given a 10-second stop-and-go penalty – the second lightest penalty available to the race marshals. Red Bulls team boss Christian Horner was furious. The reruns suggested that while both drivers could have done more, it was fair to view this one as a racing incident. And so Hamilton continued, knowing full well that his tires would eventually need to be changed and that he had to serve his sentence. He finally gave in just after halfway and boxed in the 27th round. When he emerged he was 35.44 seconds off the lead with Leclerc still in the pits. Once Leclerc joined the scene from his own reload, Hamilton pushed even harder. He set a new fastest lap on the 31st and again on the 39. He passed his teammate Valterri Bottas with 11 laps to go and just over eight seconds between him and the Ferrari on the road. This gap has been eroded by the turn. His movement to take control of the race was both astonishing and inevitable, such was the ascendancy he showed in the finals. It’s extremely overwhelming, Hamilton said. It was such a physically difficult race with the best crowd. A home crowd is best. It is a dream to do this in front of all of you. Reflecting on his collision with Verstappen, he said: I gave it my all this week. I always try to be measured in battles with Max and he is aggressive. I was completely by his side and he didn’t give me room, but whether I agreed with the penalty or not, I wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of the national anthem and the British flag. . Hamilton, already a contender for the greatest the sport has ever seen, hosted a masterclass on how to chase a win out of dire straits. Claiming victory after a 10 second penalty is nothing short of remarkable. That he did it with a loud crowd at home only adds to the narrative.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/formula-one/lewis-hamilton-british-grand-prix-win-max-verstappen-crash-b946380.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos