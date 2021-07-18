Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrate their first birthday

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, share another first.

The couple, who announced in May they are expecting their first baby in the fall, celebrated their first wedding birthday on Saturday.

Mozzi marked the occasion with an emotional love note on his verified Instagram account.

“Can’t believe it’s been 1 year,” he wrote with heart, bride and ring emojis. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. love. nobody in the world. Thank you my darling for every second. “

The post was accompanied by a hill-view selfie of the casually dressed couple. In it, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Fergusons wears oversized sunglasses and smiles broadly.

The couple were pictured on July 8 at the Wimbledon tennis championships, where 32-year-old Beatrice rocked her bump, wearing a chic black and white polka dot dress.

Mozzi, CEO of architecture / design studio Banda Property, has a young son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship with American architect and designer Dara Huang.

The couple married in 2020 in a small, delayed ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic at the Royal Chapel of All Saints’ Day at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. They were joined by close family, including Beatrice’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip.

Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell dress on loan from the QueenBuckingham Palace told USA TODAY in a statement.

The dress, crafted from silk skin taffeta with organza sleeves and trimmed in duchess satin, was worn with a 1919 Queen Mary diamond fringed tiara that the Queen wore on her own wedding day. It was made from a diamond necklace donated by Queen Victoria, according to the palace.

After the wedding, Beatrice’s bouquet of light pink and cream sweet peas, trailing jasmine, ivory roses, o’hara pink garden roses, pink wax flower, pale pink astible and springs of myrtle was placed on the tomb of the Unknown. Warrior at Westminster Abbey.

Contribution: Hannah Yasharoff, Sara M Moniuszko and Morgan Hines