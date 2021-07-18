Style (07/19/21) – BusinessWorld

Avon develops genderless underwear

ACCORDING to an international study carried out in 2015 by the United Nations for LGBT equality, 10% of the world’s population identifies as part of the LGBTQ + community. This encompasses the entire spectrum of the community, including non-binary individuals who do not fall into traditional male and female binary norms. This diversity has yet to be fully reflected by the clothing industry, with gender-neutral options still rare among fashion retailers, even more so when it comes to intimate apparel. Avon takes a step forward with its first line of intimate sexless clothing, the Avon Limitless Collection, designed with quick-dry breathable materials and a universal fit. If we can expand our support in terms of sizes, breast shapes, and life stages, what is stopping us from expanding our support to include gender identity? says Avon Marketing Director Anna Garces. Avon has been producing high quality, innovative and affordable designs for Filipinos and Filipinos for decades. Its only right to extend our years of intimate expertise to meet the needs of all gender identities and sexual orientations. The Limitless Collection features gender neutral silhouettes that can literally be worn by anyone with breathable fabric that provides a soft four-way stretch with every wear. The Andy 2-in-1 Ultra-stretch boxer brief is available in black and gray versions, designed with a double-layered panel on the crotch area so it can fit anyone with or without a penis. On the other hand, the Andy ultra-stretch supportive top can be used as a minimizer, a molded bra, or even just a relaxed top with removable molded cups and stretch hooks and eyelets, so everyone can wear it with or without breasts. The Limitless collection can be purchased online at onthop.ph or through Avon representatives.

Tommy Jeans goes red, white and blue for summer

SUMMER 2021 The Tommy Jeans collection combines iconic red, white and blue color blocks with a modern tie-dye touch in the denim and knit categories. The collection features raised embroidered graphics and rich, bold textures on standout pieces. This season, Tommy Jeans continues to promote the sustainability of denim by reusing unsold fabrics to deliver styles that are both contemporary and iconic. In the Philippines, Tommy Jeans are available at Tommy Hilfiger stores from Central Square to Bonifacio High Street Central, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, Marquee Mall, TriNoma, Mall of Asia, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Rustans Makati, Rustans Shangri – La, Tommy Jeans Robinsons Place Manila, Tommy Hilfiger Rockwell, and online at Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, Zalora and Lazada.

NBAStore.com.ph door Space Jam: a new legacy collection

NBAStore.com.ph, the official NBA online store in the Philippines, will carry official NBA merchandise Space Jam: a new legacy film with LeBron James, four-time NBA champion. NBAStore.com.ph will offer a selection of Space Jam: a new legacy merchandise, including footwear and headwear from Nike and New Era respectively. The following Nike shoes are available: LeBron 18 Low Bugs vs. Marvin (P8295); LeBron 18 Low Sylvester vs. Tweety (P8 295); and LeBron 18 Low Wile E. v Roadrunner (P8,295). Meanwhile, New Era is offering Los Angeles Lakers x Space Jam 9FIFTY White and Los Angeles Lakers x Space Jam 9FIFTY Blue hats for P2,295.

UNIQLO launches the tilt design T-shirt

Global clothing retailer UNIQLO announces the launch of the 2022 UT Grand Prix T-Shirt Design Contest. Entrants from around the world can submit designs using a T-shirt as a canvas to freely express their ideas through graphics and messages. The theme of this competition is Peanuts, the comic first published in the United States in the 1950s, marking the 100e anniversary of the birth of its creator, Charles M. Schulz. The competition jury includes representatives from the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates. UNIQLO seeks designs that freely express the world of Peanuts through characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy as well as intrigues that touch on life and human nature. The grand prize winner will receive $ 20,000. Grand Prize and Second Prize winners will also be invited to intern with Charles M. Schultz Creative Associates. The winning designs will be featured in the UNIQLO Spring / Summer 2022 collections and sold in UNIQLO stores around the world. Registrations are accepted until August 31st. Registration details can be found on the special UTGP 2022 website (https://www.uniqlo.com/utgp/2022/ph/).

Items for the Casa de Memorias auction house

At CASA de Memorias Tercero, the auction is now online until July 31 and features many items to enhance the home, from paintings and chandeliers to furniture and more. Among the flagship lots of the auction are intricate lamps, some of which were refreshed by Michelle Lao of Solano. These include the Artepiu Este golden ceramic lamp with peony pattern, a late 20e Italian ceramic lamp of the century, having a golden field painted with peonies (Lot 34, the price starts at P25,000) and Artepiu Este Gilt Ceramic Lamp with Oriental Male Figure, late 20e Italian ceramic lamp of the century, having a golden field painted with an oriental male figure in the middle of plants (Lot 36, P20 000). There are chairs like a pair of 19e Century Portuguese mahogany armchairs in Louis XV style upholstered with sofas with a canvas hunting scene by Monchet Olives (Lot 63, P40,000 and a lips style chair (Lot 61, P15,000), and an early pair 20e century spanish barber chair seats with soliya seats and backs by Daniel Acha (Lot 1, P160 000). To view auction coins online, visit bit.ly/CasaDeMemoriaOnline. For more information visit www.casadememoria.com, call 8253-3994 or email [email protected]

Hogans Fall 2020/21 now available

HOGANS released its Fall / Winter 2020 collection with all new styles, the hyperactive sneakers and iconic Interaction Daddy sneakers for women and the Interaction sneakers and classic H365 sneakers for men. In the Philippines, Hogan is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. and is located in Shangri-La Plaza.

Vans SpongeBob SquarePants Shoe Collection

SHOE brand Vans has collaborated with Nickelodeons SpongeBob SquarePants on a range of classic shoes for fans of all ages. The centerpiece of the Vans x SpongeBob SquarePants collection includes: an Old Skool checkered quarter panel with SpongeBob and Gary, hidden among the tiles, and finished with a yellow leather side stripe and Off The Wall written in Bob font the sponge; SpongeBob IMAGINATION; SpongeBob SquarePants 124 Conch Street (for toddlers); Spongebob Squarepants Black / Blue Bikini Bubble; and Aloha Bob. The Vans x SpongeBob SquarePants online collection for men, women and kids is now available at Vans stores in Greenbelt 3, SM Megamall, Glorietta 3, Ayala Cebu, Alabang Town Center, Festival Mall, UP Town Center, SM North EDSA and Marché ! Market!

Pinay wins best sustainable design award at Asia Young Designer Summit

PHILIPPINES representative and interior design student Margaret Therese Hagad won the title for best sustainable design at the regional final of the prestigious Asia Young Designer Award (AYDA). The undergraduate of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde competed against participants from nine other countries and won the interior design title for the 2020 Nippon Paint Asia Young Designer Awards (NYPDA) Philippines. His advisor Benildean instructor Dr. Karol Ann Antonio was also named best mentor. Entitled Bagasse Mountain Resort, its winning entry showcases a sanctuary of wilderness and wellness with sustainable, bodily, and human-centered design considerations. She chose Negros Occidental, the sugar capital, as the location for the project and explored how bagasse, the dry pulpy fibrous residue of crushed sugarcane stalks, can be used as a partial replacement for cement. AYDA, with the help of its roster of internationally renowned industry experts, also honored Dayana Aripin and Evva Lim Yee Fah of Malaysia with the Asia Young Designer of the Year Awards for Architecture and Design. interior, respectively. Neha Harish from India with the title of Best Sustainable Design for Architecture, while Best Design Impact honors went to Eldon Ng Yew Keong from Singapore (Architecture) and Mai Ngoc Anh from Vietnam (Interior Design). The Nippon Paint Awards went to Sri Lankan representatives Ironi Padmaperuma (Architecture) and Dilik Abeyakoon (Interior Design), while honorable mentions were awarded to Mehek Khawaja from Pakistan and Marietta Stefani from Indonesia (Architecture ) and Suangchanok Wongpollakrit from Thailand (Interior Design). Founded in 2008, AYDA has provided a platform for ideas for the future and has since brought together thousands of young designers from Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan , Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Taiwan. , Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

Foodpanda stores now offer Watsons

IT IS NOW more convenient to get basic skin care products and other essential beauty products from Watsons as foodpanda stores now include its extensive catalog. Choose from the wide range of skin care, hygiene and wellness aids by browsing the foodpanda stores section and have them delivered to your doorstep in just 20 minutes. Save on Watsons products by taking advantage of the 10% promotion on a minimum order of 499 P.

Loewe announces HyunA as Global Ambassador

LOEWE has announced that South Korean singer-songwriter and rapper HyunA is the house’s new global ambassador. In a statement, Loewe Creative Director Jonathan Anderson said: I am delighted to welcome HyunA to the Loewe family. We look forward to this exciting partnership and will work closely together. South Korean solo singer HyunA has captivated audiences worldwide since her debut in 2007. Her latest album is I’m not cool and its eponymous track, released in January, topped the charts of major music streaming platforms in Korea, the album itself topping the global iTunes charts.