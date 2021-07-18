Online savings sites you’ll want to explore sooner

Buying and selling clothing online may be the way of the future.

Second-hand clothing is expected to gain market share in the coming years. In fact, 2021 thredUPs Resale Report predicts that used clothing sales will double over the next five years, totaling $ 77 billion. One of the main drivers of this gain is attributed to the desire of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers to embrace sustainable fashion and second-hand shopping is a big part of that equation.

However, not everyone wants to rummage through the shelves of their local thrift store for hidden gems. Instead, online savings are increasingly becoming a thing for shoppers to enter search terms to find exactly the brands, styles, and sizes they want in much less time than it takes. it takes to slide all those hangers. And, some of these online sites are also reporting savvy shoppers big returns on their “returned” thrift store finds.

Among Gen Z there are many stories of young people who have started profitable businesses by finding inexpensive vintage and branded items in their local thrift stores and selling them online for far more than they paid in person. . While Girl Boss Sophia Amoruso helped initiate this technique over a decade ago, it is now common practice for Gen Z entrepreneurs with the help of online savings sites like Depop and Poshmark. And, as older generations start to catch up with the trend, second-hand shops are expected to gain even more popularity.

Here are three online savings sites you may want to explore earlier.

thredUP

John Voris, systems manager for thredUP, in the thredUP warehouse in San Leandro, California.

ThredUP is perhaps the most user-friendly platform for business savers of all generations who are just looking to buy second-hand items with ease. Enter your favorite sizes and brands and the site will be filled with items to meet your needs, far from having to browse through all the clothes on the shelves of your local thrift store. The company also takes pride in leading the way in sustainable fashion by helping educate consumers about the impact of their purchasing habits.

Plus, you can sort items by price, clothing item, and branded quality, allowing you to further refine your search and speed up your second-hand shopping process. Unfortunately, the site lacks men’s clothing, but for those looking for women’s and children’s clothing, this is a win, especially with the first order discount available when you visit the site. And, if you’re really not in the mood to scroll through their selection of clothes, you can fill out their questionnaire and let thredUP do the shopping for you.

Depop

Depop launched a 3-month pop-up shop displaying used clothing on a mobile rail at Selfridges in … [+] London in August 2019.

Dave Benett / Getty Images for Depop



Intended for young people who are fond of social networks, Depop provides a platform for users to sell items from their own closets (or gems they have found in thrift stores). While it may not appeal to older generations hoping to avoid social media, this is a place to sell vintage relics that you might have stashed in your closet, especially if you know how to market them to an audience. younger. Even if you don’t mind, it is fascinating to know that this space exists and has made some users six-figure salaries. Likewise, with the recent acquisition of depop by Etsy, the platform will likely continue to grow and possibly expand its reach to other generations in the years to come.

Poshmark

Poshmark co-founder Tracy Sun poses in her office in Redwood City, California.

Chronicle of San Francisco via Getty Images



Another site where users can sell items directly, Poshmark is like the older, more adult sister of Depops. The site still relies heavily on selling social media outreach, but manages to reach more millennial buyers and lists items for women, men, kids, and home reaching a wider range of customers. Likewise, site visitors don’t need to log in to start browsing, which is a definite plus. The initial valuation of Poshmarks was over $ 3 billion for its public offering in January, proving once again that second-hand clothing sales are already shaping up to be the way of the future.