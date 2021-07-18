Kekert: Filipino fashion show





SHOWING the best of Filipino talent and design, the Filipino Fashion Show held at Ayala Center Cebu showcased pieces made by local designers and artisans. Organized by the Philippine Fashion Coalition as part of its Dama Ko, Lahi Ko campaign which aims to promote and celebrate Filipino culture through the five senses, the Cebu stage shines a spotlight on Cebu as the creative city of design of Unesco. *** Tropical visors from Amano Craft Creations. Proudly handcrafted by Cebuano artisan Dexter Alazas, Amano’s handcrafted creations carry essentials such as tropical visors, bayong handbags and backpacks. Dino Lloren masks. To easily adapt to any outfit, Dino Llorens masks feature an elegant look to make them perfect to wear on formal occasions or casual settings. Philip Rodriguez’s five-year fan. To mark the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines and the victory at Mactan, Philip Rodriguez has designed an array of limited edition souvenirs and accessories with designs depicting landmark moments in history. Trendy earrings from Tina Campos Creations Jewelry. The eye-catching pieces created by designer Tina Campos exude elegance and femininity. Campos also creates bespoke necklaces, bracelets as well as shell, pearl and gemstone earrings. Clutches by Virtucio. Sleek, eco-friendly and proudly handcrafted, the brightly colored Virtucios bags and necklaces are made from single-use grocery bags and other discarded plastics that are cut into pieces, pressed and then melted to achieve a mosaic effect, which is then complemented by a brass frame. Taty Headbands by Bezza Wear. Designed and created with passion and love by Claudia Bezza Yeung, these functional and stylish headbands from Bezza Wear are all handmade. Claudia also designs dresses and resort wear that are both zero waste and sustainable. Fluffy yellow blouse from Coquille. In the new normal, style has shifted to lounge and comfort while Hanz Coquilla has adapted to this trend with these trendy yet comfortable tops to wear for any occasion. The story continues Cocktail dress by Harley Ruedas. Ruedas have a wide range of chic cocktail dresses and casual wear, and if you choose a more tailored fit, they are able to customize them for you as well. Abaca sandals from Nest and Home Fabrique Shop. Reminiscent of the Sinulog with colorful fringes and festive colors, these sandals are both fashionable and functional to make a casual outfit stand out. Terno in linen by Jun Escario. Ternos are back in fashion and Jun Escario offers us this all-white linen ruffle top paired with belted shorts perfect for a day or night look.

