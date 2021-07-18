Fashion
Naturi Naughton looked stunning in a custom Oyemwen dress at the Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere
Source: David Livingston / Getty
The third part of STARZ and 50 Cents Power the universe is here and the stars were out last week for the show’s grand premiere. Held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan Center in New York, the Power Book III: Raising Kanan the red carpet brought out celebrities and cast members new and old, including 50 Cent, Michael Rainey Jr., Woody McClain, La La Anthony, and of course our daughter Tasha played by the beautiful Naturi naughton.
While the premiere featured a ’90s theme with attendees wearing their best’ 90s-inspired gear, it was Naughton who went for a more formal look and stole the show wearing an all-blue, fairy-tale-inspired ensemble. . Styled by BDR Styling, OG Tasha wore a royal blue Oyemwen turtleneck slit maxi dress, custom made by a black designer, Oyemwen. She teamed the look with a silver belt and strappy silver sandal heels. She wore her hair loosely curly and added a multi-colored headband to her crown to add some color to the monochrome look.
She posted the full look to her Instagram channel, giving the new show props while thanking her glamorous team for their stunning look. @raisingkananstarz first !, she captioned the photo.
The OG Tasha had to go through
! It’s too good this show! & @patinamiller you kill him! #TwoPowerfulQueens#PowerNeverEnds#TashaLives
Scream at my glam @ ashley.stewart.beauty for gorgeous makeup and hair and @bdrstyling you killed that look !!!
modifications by @ jsew1119
The 37-year-old artist then posted BTS photos of the interior of the premiere with attendees at the event, including films with original cast members like Joseph Sikora, who plays Tommy, the head everyone’s favorite burnt.
@raisingkananstarz is gon be FIRE had a blast last night! #FamilyPower I love you for life, she captioned the photo series.
And finally, the actress posted more close-ups of her full look, thanking her glam team for bringing her together for the big night. That glam tho!
, she captioned the photos. Hair and makeup: @ ashley.stewart.beauty Style: @bdrstyling Dress by @shopoyemwen @raisingkananstarz the first one was so much fun!
Beauties, do you feel that look?
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Premieres on STARZ on July 18, 2021, 8 p.m. ET.
Do not miss
Tasha made sure to get out of jail in a fabulous way
Vivica A. Fox at 50 Cent: You can’t handle a black woman, can you?
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/naturi-naughton-looked-stunning-custom-220005671.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]