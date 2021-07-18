The latest trending topics in the fashion business world

Fashion and clothing has taken several interesting directions over the past year. Such trends can last for years due to the recent pandemic and cultural changes.

Like other sectors, The fashion industry also faced significant challenges when the pandemic swept across the country last year. The pandemic was not the only factor at play.

It will be a difficult year. Many markets are expected to experience slower growth and lower consumer confidence as the winds of change blow through the fashion industry.

As businesses seek to increase their revenues, embrace digital and tackle sustainability, they are under increasing pressure. In an uncertain world, leaders need to show they are resilient and take advantage of key trends impacting their industry.

Trends in the fashion business world

It will become increasingly important for businesses to think locally, envision new international markets and respond to consumer demands for more sustainable practices in a globally integrated world.

Below are brief descriptions of the trends in the fashion business world.

1. Develop e-commerce

Due to COVID-related lockdowns, consumers have been forced to shop online for many months. Many temporary closures failed to absorb the losses and bounce back, so they became permanent closures.

Despite the pandemic, many businesses could survive by switching almost exclusively to e-commerce. As a result, businesses are less likely to prefer traditional retailers as a means of reselling.

2. Clothes become genderless

Gender norms and concepts are changing. Women and men are traditionally viewed differently. People start to wear clothes that they feel comfortable in rather than what is assigned to them based on their gender.

More and more genderless clothes have been created and are now found in everyday shopping and fashion stylist apps. There are only a few completely gender-neutral brands, but many brands are launching unisex “Basics” lines. There are several popular brands with a genderless appeal.

Fashion is generally categorized into “men”, “women”, “boys” and “girls”, but unisex items allow people to avoid such categorization.

3. Increased sales of comfortable clothing

COVID-19 has changed the lives of many people. Rather than going to school, adults more often work at home and children learn from a distance. Athleisure1 and loungewear are very popular since most people are at home.

In March 2020, pajama sales increased 143% 2, but bras sales declined 13%. From the start, comfort became a priority.

Fashion retailers realized in late 2020 that comfort was a key factor, as well as purchases from mobile devices continues to climb higher. Their campaigns focused on the most comfortable items available.

As many companies continue to allow their employees to work from home, this trend may continue for some time.

4. Ethical and sustainable purchasing behavior

Fast fashion, in particular, has caught the attention of more public figures in recent years.

Some people prefer clothes made from recycled materials rather than high quality products that last for years.

Another ethical problem often raised is that of sweatshops. Factory workers who earn money for working in bad conditions don’t sit well with a lot of people. These trends may continue as people turn to sustainability etc.

5. Slow fashion takes over

More and more, fast fashion is looked down upon because of its ethical implications. It’s no surprise that slow fashion is becoming a popular alternative, and fashion brands with authority are rallying.

It is designed so that consumers and designers alike have an incentive to buy pieces that will not go out of style after a few months. Brands can create durable, high-quality pieces that can be sold for higher prices.

It will be interesting to follow the evolution of this trend since many fashion brands have not yet adopted this process.

6. Fashion influencers are growing fast on social media

As you can imagine, when it comes to anything in the world today, social media is where it happens first, and this is especially true in the fashion world.

With more fashion influencers on Instagram More than ever, brands and advertisers are flocking to this space to grow their influencer marketing and connect with new audiences through social media and visual content.

We’re seeing massive numbers in social media fashion across the board, and money is pouring into this space for micro-influencers as well.

A look at the fashion industry today

Recently there have been some interesting changes and developments in the fashion and clothing industry. New technologies, the move towards ethical consumption and the global pandemic are some of the main drivers of these trends.

As a salesperson, staying on top of industry trends is a good idea because you don’t want to be left behind. If you are planning to expand your clothing wholesale business or enter overseas markets, check out these companies.

