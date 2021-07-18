Gabrielle Union dons a $ 385 STAUD dress for a night out in NYC with husband Dwyane Wade

Fashion
Gabrielle Union and her second husband Dwyane Wade were on fire for their date in Manhattan on Saturday.
The 48-year-old actress and 39-year-old retired NBA star will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on August 30.
Gabrielle looked chic in a $ 385 STAUD “Lauren” black striped dress and matching studded Valentino bag selected by stylist Thomas Christos Kikis.
Hairstylist Larry Sims tied Union’s fake cocks and makeup artist Malika James brought out her natural beauty.
Dwyane looked summery in a white double-breasted suit and black Tod’s loafers.
As they took pre-date photos at their hotel, the married couple were joined by their two-year-old ‘miracle’ daughter, Kaavia.
“The Family Who Kills Together”, the star producer of LA’s Finest – which has 31.5 million subscribers on social networks – subtitle the photobomb. ‘@kaaviajames sprinted from his bed in his pajamas to join the massacre.’
On May 18, Gabrielle and Wade teamed up with illustrator Tara Nicole Whitaker to release the Kaavia-inspired 32-page children’s book Shady Baby.
Chicago-born father of five called it’s “a great night out in New York” as they had a double date with Roc Nation vice president of brand development, Shawn Pecas Costner and his wife Karen.
Union was an executive producer and starred as fashion editor Jenna Jones in the Netflix romantic comedy The Perfect Find alongside Gina Torres and Janet Hubert.
At 28, Nebraska-born beauty lead actor Keith Powers is 20 years younger than her and they shot a kiss scene on the Brooklyn Bridge on June 30.
Numa Perrier (Jezebel, Sexless) directs the big screen adaptation of Tia Williams’ 2016 novel about vigorous romance from May to December.
And HarperCollins will be releasing Gabrielle’s $ 27.99, 336-page second memoir, You Got Anything Stronger, on September 14.
Meanwhile, Dwayne is currently hosting the 10-episode confined $ 250,000 game show, The Cube – which airs Thursdays on TBS – which is based on the hit ITV series.
Wade ‘work with a vocal coach, a hosting coach, and trained for over a month to become the host. ‘
