LIVES OF OTHERS: Cut your coat according to the fabric of your dreams

Standing in front of the mosque, you can feel the silence inside, and it fills you with peace, cutting you off from the chatter of the street and the noise of the buildings and the bustle in your head, which can be overwhelming these days. . You want to stay.

The old Keyatala Mosque is a short walk from Sk. Akbar Alis Sewing Workshop, off Purna Das Road in southern Calcutta. The spacious and dignified almost century-old mosque, painted in a calm shade of blue, sits quietly in an alleyway. Due to its low height, it can even go unnoticed in an area full of high-rise buildings.

You also get a little calm when you meet Ali. Akbarda for some, the 53-year-old is a patient and smiling man, who for 21 years has been running this little sewing shop in an alley that branches off from the Tero Parbon restaurant. But he has been visiting the mosque for three decades, starting when he came to work in southern Calcutta. His daily prayers at the mosque urge him to continue. Recently, he tried to show his gratitude by making a significant contribution to the repair of the mosque and the cleaning of its premises.

He doesn’t say much, but looks at the spotlessly clean walls of the structure with satisfaction and pride. He also looks at his life in a similar way. He is grateful that he was able to choose his own path. He built it himself. He is self-taught.

Ali is revered by some. The clothes he makes are impeccable in their cut, which is his strong point, but also in their seams and details. It can create and recreate the most complicated designs. He appreciates the difference: he likes that a customer asks him not to use the edging of a fabric in the sleeves and the collar, but to let it appear naturally as the fabric turns, perhaps in the back. Some of the clothes hanging in her store look like designer chic. The finish of his clothes is excellent.

The designs he creates are generally simple and sophisticated, with the Chinese collar or the cut sleeves perfectly fitting. They just pop up in my mind. I don’t look at design books or the Internet, he says. But he’s also enthusiastic if a client wants Bollywood and bling.

He was once approached by a prominent designer in the country with a job offer and a designer from Mumbai offered him a monthly salary of Rs 80,000 a few years ago. But Ali refused, because he always wanted to do his own thing.

He grew up with seven siblings in a poor family in Dhaldanga village in Khanakul, located in the Hooghly district of South Bengal. He could only study up to class VIII, and tried to work in the fields, but at age 16 came to Calcutta.

The real stories of my life Ali stops. He suggests they are indescribable.

What he can talk about is bearable.

But he shows no resentment. On the contrary.

In Calcutta he joined his father, who worked at the India Government Press, and lived with him on Collin Street. They would sleep on rented beds, whatever they could afford. Soon Ali got a job as an apprentice at Raymond Atelier on Lindsay Street, where he was introduced to sewing.

A world opened up for Ali, who discovered he was a natural with scissors. At first I would earn a few rupees at the end of the week, he says. But at the workshop he was learning to tailor men’s suits, which would be his education.

Men are meant to be simple and so are their clothes. But the cuts and contours of men’s jackets, not to mention the masculine spirit, are as intricate and stimulating as women’s clothing, though men’s and women’s clothing are separate categories. It was when Ali had entered the labyrinth of measurements, marks and manipulations that go into making a tuxedo, and he mastered it all. Although he was aware that each body is unique and requires special attention.

Crafting the perfect garment is an art that takes imagination and self-confidence and also has its own sense of power. Ali was addicted. He absorbed all the knowledge and worked briefly in another workshop in Rajabazar. At 21, he was confident enough to open his own boutique, that too in the rich Hindustan Park south of Calcutta, far enough from his previous addresses.

It wasn’t easy, he said. He had to move after three years and moved into the alley where his current store is, but his second store was in the adjacent building. He then made another major transition: he turned to women’s clothing. Now he is famous for his perfect sari blouses. Lots of NRI women visited her, before the pandemic, with bundles of fabric, to be turned into blouses.

As his reputation grew, he was able to become a major support for his family. He married his six sisters. He was the last to get married. He now lives in his own house in Kasba with his family. Her sons are 19 and 15 years old. He wants to send his eldest son to an engineering school.

In 1998, he set up his third store, where he can now be found every day from the start of the afternoon. He had employed six men before the pandemic. He has a few celebrities among his clients. I feel blessed, he said. Despite the pandemic.

After the second wave, there were few orders. Most of its employees have returned home. But he is certain of a better time and every day offers his prayers to the masjid.

After praying, something changes, he says.