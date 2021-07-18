Fashion
Paris Hilton flaunts cleavage in see-through blue dress for date with fiance Carter Reum at Nobu Malibu
Paris Hilton flaunts cleavage in see-through blue dress for date with fiance Carter Reum at Nobu Malibu
Hotel heiress turned reality TV icon Paris Hilton flaunted a prominent cleavage during a date with her fiancé – M13 co-founder Carter Reum – in Nobu Malibu on Saturday night.
The bride and groom – both 40 years old – beamed as they walked hand-in-hand to collect their car from the valet.
Paris wore a blue polka dot mini dress with sheer ankle-length overlay and a matching bag and white studded Valentino Garavani heels.
Hilton is “so happy to” fly to Germany to speak at the One Young World Summit, which will be held July 22-25 in Munich.
‘From my documentary [This Is Paris], I used my voice to support @breakingcodesilence to create change in the industry, ”wrote podcaster iHeartRadio – who has 42.9 million social media subscribers – via Insta.
“I can’t wait to chat further with my friend and founder of @ risenow.us @amandangocnguyen.”
Then July 29 will mark Hilton and Reum’s 20th anniversary as a couple, and they have already undergone the egg extraction procedure for IVF.
‘We watch this news [NBC] show that we just found called Manifest, that we love, ”singer I Blame You said Charm last Wednesday.
“I also watch The Simple Life. It’s so funny. Carter thinks it’s hilarious. He doesn’t really watch reality TV; he runs a venture capital fund and is a very serious businessman, so it’s fun to watch him watch it. ‘
Columbia University graduate offers in Paris with an emerald-cut engagement ring by Jean Dousset while vacationing on a private island on February 17.
Hilton has been working hard to film a 13-part Paris In Love docu-series about her wedding journey for Peacock, but it’s unclear if “shy” Carter will appear in it.
“I really had to try to convince him to do that,” said the Savage X Fenty model. IS! New in May.
“I said, ‘You’re marrying Paris Hilton, obviously there are going to be cameras around sometimes,’ so he understands and he knows this is important to me.”
But first, audiences can watch Paris demonstrate “simple recipes” in her new six-part Cooking With Paris series, which premieres August 4 on Netflix.
Hilton is also reportedly writing her first cookbook.
