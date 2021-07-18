Fashion
The trendy Gabrielle Unions sheer dress and block heels create the perfect date look
Gabrielle Union stepped out in two of this season’s biggest fashion trends for a date with husband Dwyane Wade.
the actress took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing a slideshow of photos of her and the former NBA star dressed for their outing. In the post, which also shows their daughter Kaavia posing in pajamas next to them because she sprinted from her bed in her pajamas to join the massacre, Union is seen in a see-through black dress. The floor-length maxi dress featured spaghetti straps and a diagonal stripe pattern.
More New Shoes
Sheer is everywhere right now. From dresses to tops to pants, the sexy material has a highlight for date nights and even red carpet moments. In addition to Union, stars including: Kylie Jenner, Beyonc, Kesha have also tried the trend.
See-through looks were also featured extensively on Spring 21 runways from Chanel, Fendi, Dior and more.
Union continued their trendy ensemble with their shoes, opting for a pair of square toe sandals. The black leather shoes featured a chunky frill-like strap above the toe and were finalized with what appears to be a stiletto heel. Like sheer, celebrities can’t get enough of square toe sandals. Other stars who are fans of the look are Shay Mitchell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
Union then completed her look with a black clutch and styled her hair in elegant, braided pigtails.
Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s
Buy: Sam Edelman Marlena Square Toe Crinkled Leather Strappy Sandals, $ 140
Courtesy of DSW
Buy: Thai sandal Steve Madden, $ 90
Courtesy of Ssense
Buy: Bottega Veneta Black The Rubber Lido Heeled Sandal, $ 890
Click on the gallery to see Gabrielle Unions chic street style over the years.
Launch gallery: Gabrielle Union’s chic street style over the years
