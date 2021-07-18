Jew attacked and robbed in suspected hate crime speaks out

Jewish man who was attacked and robbed on his way to a Brooklyn synagogue didn’t even realize two people were beating him in the filmed assault that left him bloody and crying for help , he told The Post on Sunday.

I thought it was a guy but when I saw the video I saw it was two guys, recalls the 41-year-old, who only identified himself as Levi.

I was shocked. I do not remember anything. When I watched the video, I saw what happened.

On Friday morning, Levi was heading to the Shar Elizar Synagogue in Flatbush to brew coffee and prepare for the other worshipers when two hooded men rushed him, beat him to the ground, and stole religious items he was holding before. to escape.

The attack left the married man with bruises around both eyes and cuts on his face. Beating is being investigated as a hate crime.

They hit me in the face. I had blood on my face, my shirt was all bloody, he recalls, pointing to his eyes, cheek and shirt.

I was screaming, help, help, he continued, adding that he had rung the bell of a nearby house and no one was answering, he called the Shomrim patrol, a group of Jewish civilian volunteer patrols. Orthodox.

A worshiper who saw Levi after the attack said the religious man was rather stoned.

He didn’t seem to know where he was. He had blood running from his nose and cuts on his face. He had blood on his shirt, the man, who declined to give his name, told the Post.

I said, what happened? I couldn’t understand what he was saying. He could barely speak. He seemed to be very shaken.

I tried to help him. I asked him, do you need water? Do you need help?’ Whoever was here tried to help him.

The worshiper said the attack left him hurt and angry.

Such a thing should not happen here in this city, he said.

It’s heartbreaking, not just as a Jew, but as a person who lives in the city. We should all be angry… It was a beautiful place to live. It’s still beautiful, but crime is the biggest problem right now.

You can understand how devastating this is to anyone, from the innocent people who live in the city. To be attacked without provocation is a travesty.

Levi meets with mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa following the assault on July 18, 2021. Gregory P. Mango

Anti-Semitic attacks have risen 69% so far this year as part of a citywide spike in crime, police data showed earlier this month.

There were 113 incidents in the first half of 2021 compared to 67 during the same period last year. On Sunday, the total number of hate crimes had increased 118.2% so far this year compared to last year.

Levi, who works in a clothing store, said he was still recovering from the attack and wanted to see the suspects arrested.

I feel good but I have bruises. It could have been worse, he says.

I’m not going to stop. I will continue. They are not going to stop me.