They’ve made their mark on fashion, but now Gen Z is set to take over the interior world.
They canceled the skinny jeans; called cheugy side dividers (a revised version of the term basic); took out millennials for their military-style Instagram use and avoided their use of outdated emojis oh, and how could we possibly forget the time they tried to dump Eminem in the trash ?!
Of course, Generation Z was talking – the most populous generation in the world right now with 68 million people between the ages of 16 and 24 in America alone.
Aside from the fact that Millennials might be slightly offended by their opinions on style, you can’t help but admire their self-expression, innovative creativity, and passion for individuality. When Gen Z is faced with the question, style or substance ?, they demand both, and rightly so.
They’ve made their mark on fashion (although they claim ’90s style which is another story for another day) and now they’re set to take over the world of interiors.
Millennials, prepare for yet another existential crisis …
Gen Z seeks potential in every room. They find a way to implement their unique sense of style and bold preferences through recycling old furniture, handmade Etsy additions, and viral TikTok hacks. And, despite the culture war between Millennials and Gen Z, there is one thing that unites the two polarized generations … The online mood board, Pinterest.
Founded in 2009, Pinterest continues to thrive as an inspiration in its own right. It now provides additional functionality as a destination to buy products that reflect the different desires of Gen Z and Gen Y.
Pinterest told indy100: As Lockdown continues to relax and have been able to welcome friends and family into our homes for the first time in a long time, these two generations want to make the most of their new-found freedom and come to Pinterest for be inspired by their purchases. mark the moment.
High on the Gen Z interior agenda, the iconic 2000s with Y2K bedroom decor has been searched 30 times more in the past year. The Y2K aesthetic is radically distinctive with strong ties to the mid-90s and early 2000s, featuring nostalgic inflatable furniture and lava lamps.
Gen Z is moving away from whitewashed rooms and minimal decor. Instead, they want fresh and inviting color combinations, which is often reflected in their frequently searched terms, with pastel dorms being one of the many.
Pinterest said decor that pays homage to hobbies taken over during the lockdown is also on the rise for the younger generation. Skate room decor has been searched 30 times more in the past year.
Interior designer Emily Shaw (@emilyrayna), took the internet by storm with a home decor TikTok account with 4.3 million subscribers and over 50 million likes.
The 23-year-old’s account quickly gained traction overnight due to the well-received renovation she was doing in her parents’ house. Although initially nervous about reading the comments and posts, Emily was pleasantly surprised by the number of people asking for advice on their own spaces and in-depth tutorials.
Emily discovered her passion for interior design as a child, when she took great pride in decorating and creating art. She said indy100: I didn’t grow up rich in any way, so trendy decor wasn’t something that was always available to me and I had to be resourceful with what I had.
From helping out with refurbishing inns and restaurants in Florence and designing displays for Canadas The Body Shop to creating logos for a range of businesses, Emily already has an extensive experience.
She’s also a self-proclaimed Pinterest addict – even though she’s not a fan of the trends. Emily turns to the Inspiration Point of Sale to stay up to date on exciting, diverse and ergonomic business design ideas. I find it really fun to use similar principles in residential spaces to make them more adaptable, she said.
However, she believes TikTok is more interactive and accessible to the Gen Z audience, which she experienced with a total of 55.1 million likes on her TikTok channel.
Pinterest works well for me when I’m looking for still images of awesome and monumental spaces, but TikTok provides those finer details with a quick learning component that no other app can match, said the interior designer of Generation Z.
Emily does her best to avoid the use of the word dated when it comes to interiors, as it can prevent people from finding their own personal style and make the design, as a whole, less durable.
There are, however, design styles she has a personal loathing for, such as all-white pieces, which she doesn’t find stimulating enough, especially when the majority of the time is spent in that space.
I think the all-white decor has a point, mostly due to the housing market and people wanting a simple, salable space. I think if someone’s goal is to create an all-white space, then they should focus heavily on textures and find ways to make the space stimulating without color.
Although Emily avoids the term dated, when it comes to interior design, indy100 put her to the ultimate test to assess these five famous houses (with number one being Emily’s first choice all the way down to her least favorite at number five.)
1.The New Girl apartment
I’m a exposed brick lover and love the storage solution that seems to be built into the side of the sofa. If I could change anything, I would lift the curtains and get them to the floor as well.
2.The Daphnes Bridgerton Lounge
This style isn’t necessarily my favorite but it’s very iconic and definitely evokes feelings. If I could change anything I would talk about the scale size of the artwork versus the size of the furniture.
3.Apartment of Monica’s Friends
I love the use of color in this space, but it’s a bit chaotic and could use a bit more streamlining.
4.Carrie Bradshaws Sex & the City apartment
This space has a lot of potential, but I think it would benefit from a bit more contrast and less beige tones.
5.Fresh Prince of Bel Airs kitchen
This space could also use a bit more contrast and more color.
